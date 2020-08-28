 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 29
Area Scores: Aug. 29

CLASS AA FOOTBALL

ST. MARY'S 38, DEVILS LAKE 0

St. Mary's;17;14;7;0;--;38

Devils Lake;0;0;0;0;--;0

First Quarter

SM -- Cullen Curl 3 run (Nick Schumacher kick).

SM -- Schumacher 22 field goal.

SM -- Jaxon Roehrich 3 pass from Jackson Uhler (Schumacher kick)

Second Quarter

SM -- Isaac Vandal 1 run (Schumacher kick).

SM --Landon Gerving 54 pass from Schumacher (Schumarcer kick).

Third Quarter

SM -- Reece Barnhardt 1 blocked punt return (Schumacher kick)

Records: St. Mary's 1-0, Devils Lake 0-1.

NOTE: St. Mary's scored on its first three possessions.

CLASS A FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN McLEAN 30, GARRISON-MAX 10

S. McLean;8;6;8;8;--;30

G-M;0;0;0;10;--;10

First Quarter

SM -- Alexander Frederick 12 run (Karter Hanson pass from Caden Germundson).

Second Quarter

SM -- Dylan Eckel 15 pass from Germundson (pass failed).

Third Quarter

SM -- Patrick Conoly 9 pass from Germundson (Hunter Klindtworth run).

Fourth Quarter

GM -- Safety.

GM -- Ty Iglehart 1l run (Iglehart run).

SM -- Germundson 40 run (Garrett Pfleiger pass from Germundson).

VELVA 16, HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 6

Velva;8;8;0;0;--;16

H-WC;0;0;0;6;--;6

First Quarter

V -- Adam Schepp 6 pass from Jersey Selzler (Hunter Suckut pass from Selzler).

Second Quarter

V -- Suckut 14 pass from Selzler (pass failed).

V -- Safety, blocked punt into end zone.

Fourth Quarter

HWC -- Madden Thorson 20 pass from Isaac Friese (pass failed).

9-MAN

BEACH 30, GRANT COUNTY-FLASHER 26

GC-F;0;14;0;12;--;26

Beach;8;6;89;8;--;32

<h4>First Quarter

 B -- Tylson Mattern 3 run (Mattern run).

Second Quarter

B -- Tevin Dietz 2 run (run failed).

GCF -- Javin Friesz 55 pass from Jace Friesz (pass failed).

GCF -- Jav. Friesz 11 pass from Jac. Friesz (Thomas Bryant pass from Jac. Friesz).

Third Quarter

B -- Mattern 46 run (Trey Swanson pass from Dietz).

Fourth Quarter

GCF -- Jac. Friesz 5 run (pass failed).

B -- Mattern 9 run (Mattern run).

GCF -- Connor Ottmar 31 pass from Jac. Friesz (pass failed).

 Highlights: GCF -- Jace Friesz passed for 263 yards and three TDs and rushed for a TD. B -- Tyson Mattern rushed for 295 yards and three TDs.

LINTON-HMB 54, SOUTH BORDER 14

SB;0;6;0;8;-;14

LHMB;8;30;8;8;-;54

First quarter

LHMB: Trey Jacob 9 run (Carter Renz pass from Lucas Schumacher)

Second quarter

SB: James Schumacher 4 run (run failed)

LHMB: Schumacher 72 run (pass failed)

LHMB: Jacob 32 fumble return (Renz pass from Schumacher)

LHMB: Renz 5 pass from Schumacher (Schumacher pass from Trace King)

LHMB: Brant Bosch 42 pass from Schumacher (King run)

Third quarter

LHMB: Jacob 4 run (Renz pass from Schumacher)

Fourth quarter

LHMB: Schumacher 11 run (Dean Vetter run)

SB: Schumacher 9 run (Schumacher run)

Highlights: SB – James Schumacher 20 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs. LHMB – Lucas Schumacher 95 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 7-for-8 passing for 159 yards, 2 TDs; Trey Jacob 93 yards rushing, 2 TDs.

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

FARGO METRO EARLY-BIRD TOURNAMENT

At Davies High school

Fargo Davies def. Hankinson 25-8, 25-7, 15-4

West Fargo def. Fargo North 25-17, 25-12, 15-10

Fargo Davies def. Fargo North 25-19, 25-18, 15-10

West Fargo def. Hankinson 25-10, 25-19, 15-5

West Fargo def. Fargo Davies 23-25, 27-25, 15-3

Fargo North def. Hankinson 21-25, 26-24, 15-3

At Fargo South High School

Fargo South def. Fargo Oak Grove 25-10, 25-18, 5-15

Fargo Shanley def. W.F. Sheyenne 18-25, 25-22, 16-14

Fargo South def. Fargo Shanley 5-19, 25-18, 15-9

W.F. Sheyenne def. Fargo Oak Grove 25-14, 25-12, 15-7

W.F. Sheyenne def. Fargo South 25-23, 25-16, 15-11

Fargo Shanley def. Fargo Oak Grove 25-14, 25-12, 15-12

BOYS TENNIS

MANDAN 7, WILLISTON 2

(At Mandan)

Singles: 1. Colby Nehrley, W, def. Karter Hatzenbuhler, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Brady Helbling, M, def. Massen Haugenoe, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. 3. Keaton Pritchett, M, def. Raleigh Martin, 6-3, 6-4. 4. Braden Ressler, M, def. Dawson Martinm, 6-1, 7-5. 5. Jayden Arenz, M, def. Braydon Higgs, 6-1, 6-0. 6. Trever Elijah, M, def. Kiles Elwess, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Doubles: 1. Helbling-Pritchett, M, def. Nehrley-D. Martin, 6-4, 6-3. 2. Haugenoe-R. Martin, W, def. Hatzenbuhler-Arenz, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. 3. Ressler-Elijah, M, def. Higgs-Elwess, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

CENTURY 6, JAMESTOWN 3

At Bismarck

Singles: 1. Jared Pitcher, C, def. Ryder Pringle, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Korey Rennich, C, def. Kaden Schmidt, retirement. 3. Jaxon Wetzel, C, def. Nolan Nenow, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. 4. Mason Lunzman, J, def. Caleb Wanner, 6-3, 6-1. 5. Beau Zander, C, def. Dawson Mee, 6-2, 6-1. 6. Grady Anderson, J, def. Brody Clarke, 6-3, 7-6.

Doubles: 1. Pringle-Lunzman, J, def. Rennich-Wetzel, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Clarke-Wanner, C, def. Schmidt-Nenow, retirement. 3. Wanner-Zander, C, def. Mee-Anderson, retirement.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BULL MOOSE 5, FLICKERTAILS 4

Bull Moose;101;003;000;--;5;7;0

Flickertails;200;010;001;--;4;5;5

Sawyer Rolland, Evan Neihouse (6) and Trenton Duchscherer; Garrett Moltzan, Blake Thiesse (6) and Tyler Keith. W -- Rolland, 1-0. L -- Moltzan, 0-3. Save -- Neihouse. HR -- None.

Highlights: BM -- Justin Goldstein 2-for-4, 1 R; Dane Nakatsuka 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Quentin Evers 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Enrique Morales 1-for-4, 3 R. F -- Justin Janssen 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Caileb Johnson 1-for-5, 2 RBIs; Seth Lucero 1-for-4, 2 R.

Records: Bull Moose 14-29, Flickertails 23-23.

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

High school football

Beach 30, Grant County-Flasher 26

Beulah 50, Watford City 20

Bismarck 49, Williston 7

Bismarck St. Mary’s 38, Devils Lake 0

Bottineau 22, Nedrose 18

Bowman County 46, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 6

Dickinson Trinity 24, Shiloh Christian 14

Divide County 32, Towner-Granville-Upham 6

Fargo Davies 42, Grand Forks Central 28

Fargo Shanley 50, Fargo South 34

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 36, Larimore 14

Groton, S.D. 48, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 16

Hillsboro-Central Valley 19, Grafton 0

Jamestown 28, Dickinson 21

Killdeer 22, Hazen 7

Kindred 49, Northern Cass 6

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 58, Richland 8

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 58, Hatton-Northwood 0

Linton-HMB 54, South Border 14

Mandan 33, Minot 14

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 48, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 42

Midway-Minto 48, Center-Stanton 38

Milbank, S.D. 29, Wahpeton 14

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 28, Central McLean 12

New Rockford-Sheyenne 56, North Star 34

North Prairie 52, Nelson County 12

Ray-Powers Lake 58, Parshall-White Shield 22

Rugby 24, Des Lacs-Burlington 8

St. John 44, Dunseith 0

Sisseton, S.D. 34, Sargent County 14

Southern McLean 30, Garrison-Max 10

Surrey 52, Benson County 8

Thompson 46, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 14

Velva 16, Harvey-Wells County 6

West Fargo 14, Fargo North 12

West Fargo Sheyenne 34, Grand Forks Red River 9

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 20, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 12

