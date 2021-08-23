 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 24
COLLEGE MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

NORTHERN SUN INTERCOLLEGIATE CONFERENCE

Preseason coaches poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Augustana (13);169

2. University of Mary (1);144

3. MSU-Moorhead;132

4. Minnesota-Mankato;127

5. Minnesota-Duluth;117

6. Sioux Falls;105

7. Concordia-St. Paul;102

8. Minot State;91

9. Northern State;87

10. Winona State;73

11. Wayne State;45

12. SW Minn. State;43

13. Upper Iowa;25

14. Minnesota-Crookston;14

COLLEGE WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

NORTHERN SUN INTERCOLLEGIATE CONFERENCE

Preseason coaches poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Augustana (10);220

2. University of Mary (6);216

3. Winona State;183

4. Minnesota-Mankato;173

5. Minnesota-Duluth;172

6. Minot State;158

7. Concordia St. Paul;124

8. Northern State;121

9. Sioux Falls;120

10T. MSU-Moorhead;103

10T. St. Cloud State;103

12. Bemidji State;69

13. Wayne State;61

14. SW Minn. State;42

15. Upper Iowa;39

16. Minnesota-Crookston;16

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

NORTHERN SUN INTERCOLLEGIATE CONFERENCE

Preseason coaches’ poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Minnesota-Mankato (9);218

2. Augustana (3);202

3. Concordia-St. Paul (4);200

4. Bemidji State;194

5. St. Cloud State;165

6. University of Mary;155

7. Winona State;117

8. Wayne State;109

9. SW Minn. State;106

10. Minot State;104

11. Minnesota-Duluth;103

12. MSU-Moorhead;66

13. Northern State;55

14. Sioux Falls;52

15. Upper Iowa;48

16. Minnesota-Crookston

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Minot;2-0;6;4-0

Century;1-1-1;4;2-1-1

Legacy;1-1;3;1-2-1

Mandan;1-1;3;1-2

Jamestown;1-1;3;0-1-2

Bismarck;0-0-2;2;0-1-2

Williston;0-0-1;1;0-1-1

Dickinson;0-1-0;0;0-1-0

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

Minot at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Century at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Legacy at Bismarck, 2 p.m.

Williston at Jamestown, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS

11AA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. Century (6);0-0;38

2. West Fargo (2);0-0;26

3. Bismarck;0-0;23

4. West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;12

5. Legacy;0-0;7

Also receiving votes: Fargo Davies (0-0), Fargo Shanley (0-0), Minot (0-0).

11A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. St. Mary's (3);0-0;32

2. Jamestown (3);0-0;31

3. Fargo South (2);0-0;30

4. Fargo North;0-0;14

5. Dickinson;0-0;10

Also receiving votes: Devils Lake.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Aug. 28

No. 7 Bismarck (7-8) at No. 2 Massachusetts (11-3), 6:05 p.m.

No. 6 Spokane (6-6) at No. 3 Frisco (10-3), 7:05 p.m.

No. 5 Duke City (7-7) at No. 4 Iowa (6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

No. 8 Sioux Falls (6-7) at No. 1 Arizona (12-2), 5:05 p.m.

