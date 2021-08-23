Area Scores: Aug. 24

COLLEGE MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
NORTHERN SUN INTERCOLLEGIATE CONFERENCE
Preseason coaches poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Augustana (13);169
2. University of Mary (1);144
3. MSU-Moorhead;132
4. Minnesota-Mankato;127
5. Minnesota-Duluth;117
6. Sioux Falls;105
7. Concordia-St. Paul;102
8. Minot State;91
9. Northern State;87
10. Winona State;73
11. Wayne State;45
12. SW Minn. State;43
13. Upper Iowa;25
14. Minnesota-Crookston;14
COLLEGE WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
NORTHERN SUN INTERCOLLEGIATE CONFERENCE
Preseason coaches poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Augustana (10);220
2. University of Mary (6);216
3. Winona State;183
4. Minnesota-Mankato;173
5. Minnesota-Duluth;172
6. Minot State;158
7. Concordia St. Paul;124
8. Northern State;121
9. Sioux Falls;120
10T. MSU-Moorhead;103
10T. St. Cloud State;103
12. Bemidji State;69
13. Wayne State;61
14. SW Minn. State;42
15. Upper Iowa;39
16. Minnesota-Crookston;16
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
NORTHERN SUN INTERCOLLEGIATE CONFERENCE
Preseason coaches’ poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Minnesota-Mankato (9);218
2. Augustana (3);202
3. Concordia-St. Paul (4);200
4. Bemidji State;194
5. St. Cloud State;165
6. University of Mary;155
7. Winona State;117
8. Wayne State;109
9. SW Minn. State;106
10. Minot State;104
11. Minnesota-Duluth;103
12. MSU-Moorhead;66
13. Northern State;55
14. Sioux Falls;52
15. Upper Iowa;48
16. Minnesota-Crookston
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;2-0;6;4-0
Century;1-1-1;4;2-1-1
Legacy;1-1;3;1-2-1
Mandan;1-1;3;1-2
Jamestown;1-1;3;0-1-2
Bismarck;0-0-2;2;0-1-2
Williston;0-0-1;1;0-1-1
Dickinson;0-1-0;0;0-1-0
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Minot at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Century at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Legacy at Bismarck, 2 p.m.
Williston at Jamestown, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
11AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Century (6);0-0;38
2. West Fargo (2);0-0;26
3. Bismarck;0-0;23
4. West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;12
5. Legacy;0-0;7
Also receiving votes: Fargo Davies (0-0), Fargo Shanley (0-0), Minot (0-0).
11A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. St. Mary's (3);0-0;32
2. Jamestown (3);0-0;31
3. Fargo South (2);0-0;30
4. Fargo North;0-0;14
5. Dickinson;0-0;10
Also receiving votes: Devils Lake.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Aug. 28
No. 7 Bismarck (7-8) at No. 2 Massachusetts (11-3), 6:05 p.m.
No. 6 Spokane (6-6) at No. 3 Frisco (10-3), 7:05 p.m.
No. 5 Duke City (7-7) at No. 4 Iowa (6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
No. 8 Sioux Falls (6-7) at No. 1 Arizona (12-2), 5:05 p.m.