area-briefs Thur, 5-15-20

AREA BRIEFS

SHRINE BOWL GAMES CANCELED

The North Dakota Shrine Bowl football games, scheduled for July 18 in Fargo have been canceled.

"We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation across North Dakota and how it may impact what we refer to as 'Shrine Bowl Week,'" Shane Heiberg of the North Dakota Shrine Board was quoted as saying in a prepared release that was distributed Thursday. "Based on the information available at this time, the North Dakota Shrine Bowl Board has come to the difficult decision to cancel this year's games and the events surrounding the games."

A nine-man game and an 11-man game were to have been played at Fargo South High School.

The bowl board said a means of honoring the players selected to play in the games is planned with the input of coaches and players. The bowl board said the series will be renewed in 2021.

KLOKE RETURNING TO LARKS

Hunter Kloke, who was 2-5 for the Bismarck Larks last season, is returning to the the team for this year.

Kloke, who was a 2019 Northwoods League All-Star, had signed with a team in the Cape Cod League. When the CCL season was canceled, he decided to return to Bismarck.