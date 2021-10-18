After two tough years, Hettinger-Scranton opens 9-man playoffs at home

Hettinger-Scranton's nine-man football team has proved good things come to those who hang in there.

The Night Hawks had just one win combined in 2019 and 2020, but this year things turned in a big way.

Hettinger-Scranton is 6-2, won the Region 6 championship and earned the school's first playoff game since 2016. Even better, it's at home on Saturday against Grant County-Flasher.

"It's definitely a change from the last couple of years for sure," said Night Hawks head coach Jason LeFebre said. "Playing late-October football is a new thing for all of our kids."

It is not unexpected, however. With a strong returning roster, the Night Hawks are right where they hoped to be.

"A big part of it has been the senior leadership. Those kids were gung ho in the weight room most of the summer," LeFebre said. "They gave up lake time and family time to be in the weight room, go to camps ... that hard work is paying off."

Their success, especially for the seniors, is well earned. The Night Hawks took their fair share of lumps the last couple of years.