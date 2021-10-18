After two tough years, Hettinger-Scranton opens 9-man playoffs at home

Hettinger-Scranton's nine-man football team has proved good things come to those who hang in there.
The Night Hawks had just one win combined in 2019 and 2020, but this year things turned in a big way.
Hettinger-Scranton is 6-2, won the Region 6 championship and earned the school's first playoff game since 2016. Even better, it's at home on Saturday against Grant County-Flasher.
"It's definitely a change from the last couple of years for sure," said Night Hawks head coach Jason LeFebre said. "Playing late-October football is a new thing for all of our kids."
It is not unexpected, however. With a strong returning roster, the Night Hawks are right where they hoped to be.
"A big part of it has been the senior leadership. Those kids were gung ho in the weight room most of the summer," LeFebre said. "They gave up lake time and family time to be in the weight room, go to camps ... that hard work is paying off."
Their success, especially for the seniors, is well earned. The Night Hawks took their fair share of lumps the last couple of years.
"A lot of our guys have been playing since they were sophomores, some since they were freshmen. They got a lot of experience, but also kind of got beat up over the years," LeFebre said. "We're proud of them for hanging in there through some lean years and for working hard to get where they are now."
The Night Hawks come right at their opponents with a heavy dose of running backs Conner Andress and junior Tristan Pekas. Both have exactly 124 carries through eight games. Andress, a senior, has 980 yards rushing. Pekas, a junior, has 750.
"They're both just really good football players," LeFebre said. "They run hard. It's not a lot of fun trying to tackle either one of them."
Senior quarterback Cade Warbis doesn't throw a whole lot, but is capable.
"Cade can really spin the ball," LeFebre said. "He runs our offense so well. He calls audibles. He's up there doing the math at the line, trying to figure out where we have the numbers advantage. He's done a really good job for us."
When the Night Hawks go to the air, Alex Martinez is typically the top target. The junior tight end has 300 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Senior Gavin Dalley also is a sure-handed pass catcher.
Martinez and Dalley bookend the edges of the offensive line. Seniors Landon Stang and Caden Parnow and junior Bowden Hasbrouck provide push from the middle.
LeFebre spoke highly of his team's football IQ, which extends to the trenches. Assistant coach Rob Warbis has his linemen speaking their own language when it comes to checks and protections.
"They got a bunch of code names. One is ice cream Sunday ... what better way to simplify things for the big boys than with food," LeFebre joked.
It's been a team effort in every way for the Night Hawks. LeFebre, plenty busy off the field as a sixth-grade teacher, said assistant coaches Rob Warbis and Kirby Cagle, who runs the defense, have been invaluable.
"I put in some Xs and Os and the practice plan, but (Kirby and Rob) do most of the work," LeFebre said. "I think we work really well together. We're not afraid to challenge each other and try something else if what we're doing isn't working."
The game plan this week centers on the Friesz brothers -- Jace and Javin -- and the Grant County-Flasher Storm.
The Night Hawks beat the Storm 44-22 earlier in the season, but that was more than five weeks ago. Grant County-Flasher posted an impressive 34-12 road win over South Border on Saturday. It was just the second loss of the season for the Mustangs.
"I think Jace Friesz is one of the best quarterbacks in the state at any level and his little brother (Javin) has speed, he runs hard. They're terrific players," LeFebre said. "We went and watched the game against South Border. They've really improved from when we played them. Coach (Jamie) Krenz has them playing really, really well.
"South Border is a really physical team. We saw it up close against them when they beat us. Grant County-Flasher out-physicaled them and that's not easy to do."
The Night Hawks allow just 16 points per game. Sophomore linebacker Maddox Pierce drew high marks from LeFebre. Pierce has 70 tackles on the season.
"He's a ball-hawk of a kid," the head coach said. "He's playing really well."
The Night Hawks face a hot team. The Storm have scored 132 points over their last three games.
"You expect to be playing really good teams when you get into the playoffs," LeFebre said. "Everyone's excited. It's a great opportunity for our kids to play at home on Saturday. We're really looking forward to it."
