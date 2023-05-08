After two tough seasons, Bismarck High is going back to basics.

Mark Gibson, who has coached the Demons to 202 victories and six state titles in 23 years, said mental and physical changes are required and have been stressed this offseason.

"The big thing for us is we have to change the culture, that losing is not OK," he said. "It's a lot of work to win. It doesn't just happen. You can't just walk out there and expect it to happen and I think we got to that point a little bit."

For Gibson, the way they've lost has been harder to deal with than the actual number of defeats.

"Look, for me personally, I don't care if we lose, that happens in sports. It's part of the deal. What I do care about is just laying down," he said. "I'm not OK with that. That's something I never thought I'd see a Bismarck team do."

To go forward, they'll look back.

"We're going back to the grass roots a little bit. We have to be tougher. We're going to find the 11 toughest kids we have and put them out there," Gibson said. "We need more than 11 obviously, but it goes back to the mentality of accepting losing and that's something we need to change. We've been working on it all winter and will continue to do so through the summer."

When fall camp rolls around in August, the Demons will have a large group of returning players. They are expected to bring back several linemen, including juniors Jack Shaffer (6-6, 310), Sam Larson (6-2, 280) and Damien Harildstad (5-11, 290), plus seniors Luke Dockter (6-2, 215) and Ayden Schlafman (5-8, 200), among others.

Quin Hafner ranked third in passing yards (1,285) and was second in the West Region in touchdown passes (10) in his junior season. Preston Lemar (397 yards, 3 TDs), will be among the top returning wide receivers.

"It's nice to return kids, but we weren't very good (last season)," Gibson said. "No matter what has happened in the past, we have to get kids believing again and understand what it means to be a Demon."

With the fall sports season not too far away, there have been signs of progress.

"The importance of the weight room, for us, is huge. That can't be overstated," Gibson said. "We have to become physically stronger on the field. So far, the kids have done a good job buying in and it has to continue all the way through the summer."

Gibson expects the overall numbers to be a down a little when practice begins. Keeping younger players in the pipeline is key, but that too is more difficult than it used to be.

"For us, keeping kids out between their freshman year to their sophomore year, that's the sweet spot. If we can get to about 30 sophomores, than we feel like we're going to be OK," he said. "We want kids to be committed, we want them to succeed and we want them to have a good experience. A lot of that starts with getting back to the basics and working hard. Hopefully from there, good things will follow."