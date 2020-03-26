A gridiron dream realized for Mandan's Duttenhefer, headed to NDSU

Officially, Mandan High School junior Jaxon Duttenhefer committed to North Dakota State University football on Wednesday evening. However, his relationship with the Fargo school far predates this recruiting cycle.

"It would have been the summer before my sophomore year," Duttenhefer said of his first contact with NDSU. "They have a three-day camp, and I went to that. ... That camp is probably one of the biggest camps in the Midwest. It draws about 1,000 players.

"I was really impressed," he recalled. "The next year I went back and I was even more impressed. When I started to make the (campus) visits, I was blown out of the water."

So Duttenhefer, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman, is a young man who knows where he's headed even before the completion of his junior year.

Duttenhefer said he didn't rush to his decision. He listened to what four other schools, the University of North Dakota included, had to say and digested it all.

When the coronavirus crisis struck, he suddenly had time on his hands to mull things over.

"Actually, I was kind of open for anything," He said. "I didn't really think about a timeline. During this crazy time I had time to think over everything, and I 100 percent decided that I'd found my home (at NDSU).