A gridiron dream realized for Mandan's Duttenhefer, headed to NDSU

Officially, Mandan High School junior Jaxon Duttenhefer committed to North Dakota State University football on Wednesday evening. However, his relationship with the Fargo school far predates this recruiting cycle.
"It would have been the summer before my sophomore year," Duttenhefer said of his first contact with NDSU. "They have a three-day camp, and I went to that. ... That camp is probably one of the biggest camps in the Midwest. It draws about 1,000 players.
"I was really impressed," he recalled. "The next year I went back and I was even more impressed. When I started to make the (campus) visits, I was blown out of the water."
So Duttenhefer, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman, is a young man who knows where he's headed even before the completion of his junior year.
Duttenhefer said he didn't rush to his decision. He listened to what four other schools, the University of North Dakota included, had to say and digested it all.
When the coronavirus crisis struck, he suddenly had time on his hands to mull things over.
"Actually, I was kind of open for anything," He said. "I didn't really think about a timeline. During this crazy time I had time to think over everything, and I 100 percent decided that I'd found my home (at NDSU).
"I talked with my family the last couple of weeks, and the last couple of days things coalesced and I committed to them (Wednesday) night."
It's little wonder that Duttenhefer became the first athlete from the graduating class of 2021 to be signed by the Bison. He's already a two-time all-state player. He earned first-team honors last fall as a defensive lineman. As a sophomore he was named to the second team.
Duttenhefer said his commitment to Bison football won't affect his athletic participation during his senior year at Mandan. He'll compete in football and track, assuming the next school year will run on a normal schedule.
You have free articles remaining.
He also played high school and American Legion baseball through his sophomore year, but had planned to cut back to just football and track this spring. He placed second in the shot put last spring with a throw of 53-10 and intended to compete in all three throwing events this year.
"This year I'd made the decision not to (play baseball). I wanted to focus on track a little more, and I wanted to hit the weight room in the summer when I'd been doing baseball stuff," he said.
"I've been playing Legion baseball since I was 13. It was a big part of my life," he added. "I'd already had those conversations with coach (Dewitt) Mack and coach (Jake) Kincaid. I had the last one about three weeks ago."
Duttehefer said NDSU recruited him as an interior defensive lineman. He expects to be redshirted his first year on campus.
"(Redshirting) is kind of my plan. That way I can get the hang of the (football) program and have a good year of freshman academics," he observed.
Duttenhefer is also a blue-chipper in the classroom, where he carries an A-plus grade-point average and participated in an elite national math competition this year. He plans to channel those skills toward a business career.
"I'm about 95 percent sure I'm going to major in accounting. ... I really want to go into business, and the whole idea of marketing appealed to me," he said.
Duttenhefer said he has long realized that football was the sport he'd pursue after high school.
"As an eighth-grader I played up with the freshmen and held my own (in football)" he recalled. "I did pretty well, I thought. ... High school football is my love, and I'm really excited to see what college football is like."
Knowing that college football will become a reality has Duttenhefer "absolutely excited. I'm on cloud nine."
"You always have those dreams: 'Man I'd love to play Division I football. Man, I'd love to win a Division I championship.' I'm really blessed to have the opportunity to continue at the Division I level with NDSU," he noted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!