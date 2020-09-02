Flickertails take Game 1 of title series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morgan McCloud and Seth Lucero got the Mandan Flickertails off to a strong start to the postseason.

McCloud threw eight shutout innings and Lucero snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the eighth as the Flickertails defeated the Bismarck Larks 2-0 in the opening game of the Northwoods League’s best-of-three North Dakota pod championship series on Wednesday night at Municipal Ballpark.

On a warm, windy night interrupted by a short rain delay in the middle of the fifth inning, the Flickertails put themselves in the driver’s seat for a title with strong pitching and a pair of late runs.

McCloud shut down the Larks on two hits over eight innings. The Texas Wesleyan redshirt freshman walked one and whiffed 20. He threw 101 pitches in the outing, 71 of them for strikes.

He surrendered two hits – both of them doubles, by Cole Hage and Brayden Koenig.

McCloud and reliever Jason Dressel combined on a two-hit shutout.

Larks starter A.J. Buchman was sharp as well, throwing five shutout innings. The U-Mary sophomore allowed three hits, walked four and struck out one.

He was relieved by Carter Rost following the rain delay and Rost kept the Flickertails off the board until the eighth.