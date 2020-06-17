Flickertails pick up first NWL win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The two newest members of the Northwoods League took center stage on Wednesday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The Bismarck Bull Moose made their league debut. But it was the Mandan Flickertails that picked up their first victory.

The Flickertails jumped out to an early lead and scored runs in each of the first five innings en route to a 9-6 victory over the Bull Moose in front of 500 fans.

Jake Hansen had three hits and Ben Rushing drove in four runs as the Mandan club took the lead for good with a three-run fourth frame.

After opening the season with a pair of losses to the Bismarck Larks, the Flickertails earned their first victory in a game that featured a combined 15 runs on 24 hits and seven errors.

Each team collected a dozen hits while the Flickertails won despite five miscues.

Connor Langreder, the third of five Flickertails pitchers, picked up the win. He threw two innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out three.

Brian Craven took the ball for the bottom of the ninth and worked a 1-2-3 inning for the save.