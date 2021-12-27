Flasher outlasts BHS underclassmen in Mandan opener

Of the six Class B boys basketball teams in the field for the Mandan Holiday Tournament, undefeated Flasher is the only team in the field ranked among the state’s top 10 teams.

The eighth-ranked Bulldogs did what they were supposed to do on Monday, beating a Bismarck High freshman team 107-80 in the tournament opener at Mandan High School.

Carter Bonogofsky led the way for the Bulldogs with 26 points in a game punctuated by transition baskets by Flasher and a boatload of 3-point attempts by the Demons, whose uptempo, shoot-first style was conducive to lots of points.

“Let’s get out there and run, run, run, run and run some more,” Flasher coach Jamie Krenz said. “You have to have some poise. You want to play fast but not in a hurry. We did a pretty good job of that.”

The Demons made 15 3-pointers and missed twice that number. But they were satisfied staying mostly on the perimeter and taking shots. Jenner Smude was the exception. While he led BHS with four 3-pointers, he also worked inside and ended the day with a team-high 20 points.

Smude had two of the Demons’ four 3-pointers in the first five minutes as the lead changed hands six times. The Bulldogs countered with an offense that cashed in 17 times on 21 first-quarter possessions and led 37-25 after one quarter.

Smude added nine points in the second quarter as the Bulldogs’ lead shrunk in half by the break.

Bonogofsky, who said he had never before played a game in which his team scored more than 100 points, had 17 points by the break.

“We knew coming in that it would be a lot faster than any of our other games,” Bonogofsky said. “We just came into the game with the right mindset. We just had to keep the pace high.”

BHS had nine of its 3-pointers in the first half. But it went North Dakota cold in the third quarter. Bonogofsky single-handedly outscored the Demons 9-7 and the Bulldogs’ 27-point quarter gave it a comfortable lead going into the fourth quarter. BHS was just 3-for-21 from the field in the third quarter.

“We strung some stops together and we got some great looks on offense,” Krenz said. “You’re looking at differential when you’re in a contest like that rather than holding them to so many points.”

Second-team all-stater Jace Friesz added 22 points and Joy Richter added 22 more for the Bulldogs, who will play the Mandan Sophomores in tonight’s semifinals. Chances are, it won’t be a track meet.

Mandan Sophomores 58, New Salem-Almont 46

Freshman Terry Brownotter scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarters as the Mandan Sophomores pulled away in the second half to earn a berth in the tournament semifinals opposite Flasher.

Brownotter had six of the Braves’ 10 3-pointers. Jayce Johnson had two 3-pointers and 10 points.

The Braves took a 15-9 lead after one quarter but a stretch of four straight turnovers late in the third quarter helped New Salem-Almont get within six points with one quarter to play. But Brownotter took over the fourth for the Braves.

Dylan Rud led the Holsteins with 23 points and Weston Kuhn added 16.

