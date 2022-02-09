Flasher excited for marquee regular-season matchup against Shiloh

Once again, there will be a lot on the line when the Flasher Bulldogs meet the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks.

Two of the three unbeaten teams in Region 5 boys basketball will square off on Friday night at Leach Gymnasium. The Bulldogs enter the game with a 15-1 record, ranked No. 4 in the latest Class B poll. The Skyhawks, meanwhile, are tied for 10th in the latest rankings, with a 14-2 record.

Shiloh has won 11 consecutive games since a Jan. 1 loss to No. 2-ranked Kindred in Jamestown. Flasher opened the season with 10 straight wins before a loss to Dickinson Trinity. Since that Jan. 15 setback, the Bulldogs have won five in a row.

Postseason seeding will be on the line, with the winner having the inside track at a possible No. 1 seed for the Region 5 tournament. Shiloh Christian and Flasher have played in the last two regional finals, with the Skyhawks twice earning state-tournament berths while ending the Bulldogs’ season.

“It should be a fun one,” Flasher coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “We’re looking forward to it. I know in our region the past three or four years, to get to where you want to go, you’ve got to go through Bismarck.”

Still, it’s a regular-season game, with the chance of a more meaningful rematch down the road.

“It’s just another game, too,” Nieuwsma said. “The tournament is down the road. But it will be good to see where we’re at.”

The Bulldogs have played well all season, led by Jace Friesz, an all-state second-team selection last season.

“We like where we’re at,” Nieuwsma said. “We’ve had some success. The whole team has bought into what we need to do to have success. They’ve been able to lean on our experience in the past.

“It’s become a little bit of a rivalry, too, with those games. We’re going to have to play with poise.”

Jace Friesz leads the Bulldogs in scoring (21 points per game) and rebounding (11 per game). But he’s not the only weapon in the arsenal.

“We’ve been playing to our strengths,” Nieuwsma said. “When you return an all-state player like Jace, a lot of things will run through him. But we have a lot of good, talented guys around him.”

Sophomore guard Javin Friesz is contributing 20.5 points and seven rebounds per game. Senior Braxton Hatzenbuhler averages 10 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. Junior Joey Richter (8.5 ppg) and junior Carter Bonogofsky (8 ppg) are also threats.

“(Jace and Javin) are going to get a lot of the defensive attention,” Nieuwsma said. “But we have other guys who are capable of stepping up and making plays. Maybe not scoring, but by driving, finding a guy open and kicking it out, getting a good shot.”

The Bulldogs are averaging 72.7 points per game and allowing only 51.6.

“We’ve been working a lot on our half-court offense in practice,” Nieuwsma said. “When it gets to tournament time, you have to be able to execute.

“It’s nice to get out in transition, all kids want to do that, but you have to be comfortable executing both facets.”

The Skyhawks will present a tough test for the Bulldogs.

“They’re a very skilled team, well-coached,” he said. “They present a challenge you don’t see a lot in Class B with their length. Across the board, they have size, they can shoot, they’re athletic.

“We’re working hard on the details we need to be successful. These are the games you work for. We have to go out, try our best and work hard.”

The switch to a super regional format has changed the approach as tournament time nears.

“It’s added emphasis to regular season contests,” Nieuwsma said. “You have to be dialed in every night.”

And he’s expecting his team to be dialed in for a postseason-style battle on Friday night.

“It’s going to be a great environment,” Nieuwsma said. “We need to focus on what we need to do – earmuffs and blinders, go out and play Bulldog basketball, play hard and have fun.”

