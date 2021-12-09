Fettig, Demons ready for Rapid City

With its first tournament of the year in the books, Bismarck wrestling co-head coach Mark Lardy feels good about how his squad is doing.

A second-place finish to Rapid City Stevens (368.5-325) at the Mandan Lions tournament, plus individual titles from Ben DeForest (113 pounds), L.J. Araujo (145), Brock Fettig (185) and Ben Nagel (195), including Fettig winning wrestler of the meet, is enough to make most coaches happy, after all.

"I'm wrestling really well," Fettig said. "Our team wrestled well, but we wanted to win at Lions and we only got second."

Fettig's run at Lions was particularly impressive. He had pins against Tanner VanScoy (first round, Rapid City Stevens), Hayden Stymeist (third round, Legacy), Keyun Martin (fifth round, Turtle Mountain), and Kaleb Porter (semifinal, West Fargo), a technical fall over Noah Jepson of Killdeer in the second round, and then won his other two matches by medical forfeit (Izak Rocha, Moorhead, round four; Tristan Pekas, Hettinger, first-place match).

The seven wins for Fettig earned the Demons 43.5 points, second only to Araujo's 47 points, as Araujo won the tournament's "most falls" award, with seven pins.

"L.J. Araujo and Brock Fettig, both of them were dominating," Lardy said. "L.J. had a number of pins and Brock was dominating. It says a lot about where they're at compared to their competition."

Behind the wins for DeForest, Araujo, Fettig, and Nagel was a 12th-place finish for Carson Lardy (126), eighth-place finishes for Colton Ireland (106) and Ayden Schlafman (220), sixth-place finishes for Dylan Kostelecky (132) and Landon McMahen (138), fourth-place finishes for Tyrus Jangula (160) and Brayden Moran (heavyweight), a third-place finish for Noah Savageau (120), and a second-place finish for Kaden Renner (170).

"Tyrus Jangula had a good tournament, and Kaden Renner has improved a lot too," Fettig said. "We have a lot of kids like that, that are slowly coming up and I think as the season goes along they'll get better and better. Brayden Moran at the top of our lineup, our heavyweight, has come on. He didn't have the season he wanted last year, but he's off to a good start this year and we're looking forward to seeing how he progresses."

Stevens beat the Demons by placing wrestlers in the top six of 13 of the possible 14 weight classes, only missing out on a clean sweep in the 132-pound weight class, helping the South Dakota team overcome having three champions to Bismarck's four.

"After a tournament like the Mandan Lions, we have the opportunity to evaluate and get ourselves a better picture of where we're at," Lardy said. "After evaluating it, I think we're where we need to be and we're progressing in the right direction. We were pretty happy with our performances, there were a few spots where we maybe could have done a little better, but we weren't disappointed or anything. Rapid City was just a solid team and were a better team than us last weekend."

After Thursday's dual in Jamestown, which the Demons won 54-19 to move to 3-0 in WDA duals, the Demons get a chance to avenge their loss to the Raiders, starting today at the Rapid City Invitational.

"We have a lot of matches, but it's exciting to have more competition and being able to see kids from different states," Fettig said. "The harder the opponent I have, the better I am as a wrestler. I can learn something from all my opponents, but I learn more from tougher opponents."

His opponents so far may have been tough, but Fettig's record stands unblemished. Through three duals and the Lions tournament, the senior holds a 10-0 record, with six pins, three tech falls, and two medical forfeits, including a pin of Jamestown's Preston Gall.

"I'm still working on my conditioning and slowing down periods, moving my hands and my feet, stuff like that," Fettig said. "Our coaches are doing a great job of getting us ready for duals and tournaments, which really helps."

This weekend will be the second consecutive weekend that the Demons will have spent three straight days in competition.

"Competing three days in a row like we have the last two weekends will prepare us mentally and physically for the end of the season," Lardy said. "The end-of-year tournaments are three days also and you have to be on your game for three days in a row. As for the tough competition, iron sharpens iron and we need something to gauge ourselves better than our practice room.

"Tournaments and duals allow you to evaluate where you're at and what individuals need what kind of work. Jeff (Schumacher) and I talk after each tournament about what we saw, what our weaknesses were and what we need to work on for the upcoming week so we don't end up in the same boat again."

Joined in Rapid City by WDA foes Century, Legacy, St. Mary's, Dickinson, and Mandan, Bismarck will take on the best South Dakota has to offer in wrestling, as well as teams from Wyoming and Nebraska.

"Both Lions and Rapid City are super tough competition where we get to see and test our kids right off the bat," Lardy said. "Our dual competitions are always fun atmospheres, especially when we have home duals."

Lardy and Schumacher's squad aren't done facing out-of-state competition when they leave Rapid City. The Demons close out the 2021 calendar year at the Rumble on the Red Tournament in Fargo, have a triangular against Pierre, S.D. and Legacy to open January's schedule, and have a triangular with Sidney, Mont., and Watford City at the end of January.

Suffice it to say, Bismarck will have seen a whole host of different wrestlers before they even get close to the West Region and state tournaments in February.

"Rumble on the Red and the Rotary tournaments offer a variety of competition. Rumble on the Red is one of the biggest tournaments in the nation," Lardy said. "The Rotary, our hometown tournament, is always a fun one to compete in, and we get good competition that comes in.

"We also have two new duals on our schedule this year, we're doing a triangular with Pierre and Legacy the night before the Rotary, and then we take on Sidney at the end of the year to give us some tough competition from South Dakota and Montana. We're looking forward to them and it's a good setup for us to see some tough competition."

