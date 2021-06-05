Feeney, Harm pitch Bison to first NCAA tournament victory

Cade Feeney and Parker Harm pitched North Dakota State to the school's first ever NCAA tournament victory on Saturday.

Feeney, a 2020 Century High grad, fired six strong innings as NDSU kept its season alive with a 6-1 win over the University of Nevada at Stanford, California.

Feeney, a freshman right-hander, allowed just one run on four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out three, allowing a fourth-inning run but nothing else.

With the win, Feeney improved to 8-1 on the season.

After throwing 91 pitches, Feeney was lifted for Harm, who was once again dominant.

The senior left-hander from Mandan picked up his 12th save of the season, allowing just one hit in three scoreless innings. Harm fanned three batters, giving him 62 strikeouts in 37 innings on the season.

The Bison scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Summit League MVP Bennett Hostetler hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

NDSU, which improved to 42-18 with the win, outhit the Wolfpack 8-5. The Bison are the No. 3 seed in the Stanford regional. Nevada was seeded third. NDSU's 42 wins is a school record.

Peter Brookshaw, Tucker Rohde and Zach Solano had two hits each for the Bison, who face top-seeded Stanford or No. 2 seed UC Irvine in a loser-out game Sunday at 3 p.m. Stanford defeated NDSU 9-1 on Friday.

