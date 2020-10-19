Fast-starting Mandan trims Legacy

With Monday's victory, the Braves earned a season standoff with the Sabers. Legacy won 3-1 the first time around.

Folk said the ability to turn the tables on Legacy is a good sign.

"I think we're improving. Our serve, passing and defense were much improved," she said. "... We came out super-fast, kept our errors down and served the heck out of the ball. But Legacy didn't roll over. They adjusted, just as good teams will do."

Legacy assistant coach Courtney Huck said Mandan's blitz to start Monday's match didn't just sneak up on the Sabers.

"We talk a lot about mindset and making sure to know when it's time to turn it on," she said.

But, she noted the Sabers were able to adjust and make in-game corrections, sorting out their serve-receive and launching a balky offense.

"Once we found our groove our girls were able to run a more efficient offense," she said.

Huck said Mandan is a notoriously tough team to attack.

"Mandan is known to be scrappy. We had to get over the fact Mandan keeps a lot of balls up," she said.

Huck was acting as head coach in the absence of Jennifer Astle, who is quarantined while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

