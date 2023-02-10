After a long stretch of road games, Century made itself feel right at home on Friday night.

After playing three of their last four games – and four of six – away from the Olson Gymnasium, the No. 1-ranked Patriots were back on their own turf.

Bergan Kinnebrew scored 13 of her game-high 25 points in the first half, and Century never trailed in a West Region showdown with No. 5-ranked Legacy. The Patriots remained unbeaten with a 60-44 victory over the Sabers.

Century scored the game’s first seven points and led by 11 (16-5) just over seven minutes into the game.

“The last couple of games we haven’t shot it extremely well so you get back home and get to shoot in your own gym, that’s always nice,” Century coach Nate Welstad said. “I thought our girls played confident, and when you shoot it confident, usually they go in.”

The quick start gave Century an early lead and they never let up.

“I thought our girls came out with the right mindset,” Welstad said. “We want to go out and put pressure on them and our defense usually gets up and guards pretty tough. I thought our girls did a good job coming out and executing our game plan. With (Brooklynn) Felchle in there, you’ve got to bring a lot of bodies and we had a lot of girls make plays off the ball tonight.”

Century’s swarming defense made things tough for the Sabers, who shot just 25 percent (15 for 59) from the field.

“We knew coming in we had to bring our absolute best, so we just wanted to make sure we were moving the ball around, finding good opportunities for our teammates to score,” said Patriots junior forward Erika Lee.

Century made it tough for Legacy to pound the ball inside to Felchle, the Sabers’ 6-3 sophomore center, who finished with seven points and four rebounds.

“That’s our defense. We always try to take one thing away and then counter, but not give away the other one,” Welstad said. “Our bread and butter is our defense and our girls work extremely hard, they listen to game plans and tonight they executed it nicely.”

“We knew we had to shut Felchle down, so it was just working on that and also making sure we shut down their shooters,” Lee said. “Rebounding helped a lot.”

The Sabers chipped away at the first-half deficit and pulled within five at 23-18 late in the half before Century pushed the lead back to nine (32-23) at the intermission.

The Patriots opened the second half on an 11-2 run, building a 43-25 lead with 12 minutes left. Kinnebrew had four points during the run, Lee hit a jumper in the lane and the Patriots got baskets from Ziah GreyBull and Ashlyn Buchholz and a free throw from Zoie Austin during that stretch.

“Legacy is a really good team,” Lee said. “We just had to continue to have good ball pressure and shut them down.”

Century (15-0 overall, 17-2 West Region) was playing without Logan Nissley, who is still out of the lineup due to injury but nearing a return.

Kinnebrew (25) and Lee (14) combined for 39 points to lead the Patriots. Eden Fridley added nine as seven different players scored for the Patriots.

“Everybody knows Bergan, and she’s going to get her points. She’s going to make plays,” Welstad said. “I’ve been extremely happy with Eden – her offense has really picked up, she’s looking to score a lot more, making plays.

“And tonight Erika was the difference in this game. Not only did she defend but she took what the defense gave her on the offensive end. She was looking to shoot open shots, she finished down by the rim. She’s been putting extra time in the gym, working on her game and it paid off tonight.”

The Patriots outrebounded the Sabers 37-26. Austin led the way with eight rebounds, while Kinnebrew, Lee and Greybull each finished with seven.

“We’re in good position,” Lee said. “We’ve got girls coming off the bench and giving their absolute best. I know if we keep up our effort, we’ll be in good hands.”

Aleah McPherson hit three of the Sabers’ four three-pointers on the way to a team-high 13 points. Mia Berryhill added eight and Alyssa Eckroth and Felchle each had seven for Legacy (14-4 overall, 14-4 West Region).

“We’ll keep taking it one game at a time,” Welstad said. “We’re sitting good where we’re at, but we’re always worried about the next game. You always want to keep playing your best basketball. We’ll worry about the next game and when tournament time comes around, we’ll be ready for that. Right now we’re going to worry about St. Mary’s.”

Legacy hosts Jamestown on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Century hosts St. Mary’s.