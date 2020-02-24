Fast start fuels Underwood's victory

Underwood’s fast start was more than enough to overcome a shaky finish.

The Comets, riding a six-game winning streak, led 18-4 after one quarter and 36-2 at halftime en route to a 55-43 quarterfinal win at the Region 5 tournament on Monday.

“It got a little ragged in the second half, but (Standing Rock) started hitting some shots and we know they can shoot,” Underwood coach Gary Ballard said. “We’re happy to advance and still be playing. We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

Taysha Snyder scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the first half. With the big lead, Ballard was able to limit his top players’ minutes.

“That should help us. We were able to get our younger kids out there. They kind of struggled, but it was a good learning experience for them,” Ballard said.

Eight players scored for the Comets, who improved to 18-5 on the season. Lilly Eng had eight of Underwood’s 19 bench points.

“We count on Taysha (Snyder) to do a lot but we have other girls that are very capable of playing well,” Ballard said. “You get into the tournaments and you need everybody to play their part.”

Underwood faces Shiloh Christian in the second semifinal game on Tuesday.