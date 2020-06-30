Fargo Stars pitcher shuts down Mandan

After that it was clear sailing. He reached the finish line by retiring 11 of the final 13 batters he faced. His game totals were 100 pitches, 66 of them strikes.

Virtually all of those 100 deliveries had a purpose.

"The coach and I got on the same page right away. We saw their weaknesses and started to pitch backward after the first inning. We stayed with it the entire game," he said. "The typical strategy is to get ahead with the fastball and introduce offspeed pitches later in the count. ... We tried to keep then off balance, and it seemed to work."

Meanwhile, the Stars were giving Skjerseth, now 2-2 on the season, plenty of elbow room with which to work. They plated six runs in the first two innings, four of them unearned as the Chiefs committed three of their six errors.

Jaiden Yaeger rapped an RBI single to left field and Colten Alme drilled an RBI double to right amid the Stars' five-run first inning, which was enhanced by three Chiefs errors. The Stars added another tainted run in the second.

Skjerseth said Tuesday's outing was typical for him. He's a low-walk pitcher who fans around a batter an inning, on average. He said his breaking stuff helped elevate his strikeout count against the Chiefs.