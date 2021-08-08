Fargo Post 400 wins Central Plains Regional, advances to American Legion World Series

FARGO POST 400 ADVANCES TO ALWS

Fargo Post 400 routed Hopkins, Minn., 11-1 in six innings on Sunday in Sioux Falls to advance to the American Legion World Series.

Andy Mach hit a three-run home for Post 400 and Colten Alme pitched all six innings, and had four hits, as the Stars won by the 10-rule in the championship game of the Central Plains Regional.

Alme went 4-for-5 with three RBI at the plate and allowed just one run on six hits on the mound for Post 400, which lost 13-0 to DePere, Wis., on Saturday, but never trailed on Sunday in earning the program’s first trip to the ALWS.

Kobe Senn went 4-for-5 for Post 400, which banged out 19 hits total. Moch finished with five RBIs.

Fargo Post 400 had to beat Williston in a play-in game to qualify for the state Class AA Legion tournament, but advanced to the championship game before losing to West Fargo at Mandan Memorial Ballpark on July 31.

The ALWS begins Thursday in Shelby, N.C. The championship game is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.