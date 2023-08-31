Figuratively, sports teams are like a family.

Players form bonds with one another based on their love for the sport. They support one another. They fight for one another. Occasionally, they fight with one another, but it is done out of love. Done to get the very best out of one another.

The Bismarck cross country team can literally say that its team is a family, because it's true in two instances. Senior Parker Hintz and younger brother Owen Hintz -- a sophomore -- and twins Connor and Jakson Ensign -- juniors -- are each others' biggest supporters and biggest competitors, all doing whatever they can to bring back a state title to Bismarck for the first time since 2015.

"They have found something they are good at," Bismarck coach Scott Reichenberger said. "I don't know if it's an advantage or a disadvantage (having brothers on the team), but I watch them a little bit closer sometimes in how they interact but they both come from great families and it's going to be healthy relationships with them and they're going to be supportive of each other."

The Hintz surname has become well known and respected across the North Dakota cross country landscape in recent years, evident in the preseason coaches poll. Parker is ranked second in the state behind Fargo North's Owen Sondag, while Owen ranks fourth. Parker is coming off an injury-shortened season that saw him miss the first two meets of the season as well as the state meet due to shin splints. Parker said he's fully healthy to start the season and will be competing at the Rusty Bucket on Friday at the McDowell Dam.

"Parker is a very very good runner," Reichenberger said. "Unfortunately he was hurt almost all of cross country season. He made it through the track season but even in the track season we were very careful with his training. Everybody in the state going back to his sophomore year knows the quality of runner he is even though he didn't run last year at state. The preseason poll shows you the respect the state has for him. They know who he is and the quality of runner he is."

Parker made his name known as a sophomore during the track and field season when he ran a 4:16 mile, which Reichenberger believes is the fastest mile ever run in the state of North Dakota.

Despite the nagging injury, Parker still managed three top-five finishes over the course of the season, including a fifth-place finish at WDA. He even managed to best his brother once at the Rapid City Meet. But Owen stepped up admirably in Parker's absence as the number two behind Brady Korsmo. Owen regularly finished second on the team at meets and had four top-five finishes individually. Owen was the top Demon runner at the Blue and White Invitational and placed third individually. He placed eighth at state with a personal record time of 16:18 as Bismarck finished second overall behind Williston.

"State was a good race for me," Owen Hintz said. "I think going into the state meet I was ranked eighth or ninth and I thought if I could stay around there I could help give our team a chance to win and I did that pretty well."

Now that Parker is back to 100 percent, he's ready to take Korsmo's place as the team's top scorer, because as Parker would say, he's faster than his younger brother during training.

"We get to workout together in the same group," Parker Hintz said. "I'm a little bit faster than him so I go a couple seconds faster in the workouts, but we get to train together."

Owen enjoys the competitive atmosphere with his brother at practice, knowing that it's helping to improve his game.

"It's nice to have him there in workouts and having something to strive for, whether it's next week, two weeks or next year," Owen Hintz said.

Parker and Owen aren't the only ones in the Hintz family that has a background in running. Their mom was a marathon runner and their dad has completed a few ultramarathons, having competed in races stretching more than 100 miles.

"They're blessed with pretty good genetics, but they are very competitive kids and they are into it," Reichenberger said. "It's one thing to be talented, but when you're competitive on top of that and then you do all the little things. They're workers. They are kind of the perfect combination of talent. They're really competitive and they'll work. It's a dream. Those are the types of kids that are a dream to coach."

The Hintz brothers are expected to be the top two runners for the Demons this season, but they aren't the only set of brothers who could make a big impact this season. The Ensign twins came on late at the end of last season and carried over that momentum to the track season, where Reichenberger believes was a tipping point for their confidence.

"Connor and Jakson are quiet kids that go about their business," Reichenberger said. "They're hard workers and great workers in the classroom as well. They're smart kids. Last spring as sophomores they started to see in track we had eight guys that were able to run 10 minutes or faster in the two mile and they were two of the guys that ran in the 9:50s and they started to realize they were part of that group that are all-state type of kids at the state cross country meet."

Much like the Hintz brothers, the Ensign twins bring a competitive nature to one another during practice and at meets.

"It helps push ourselves not only at practice but also at meets," Jakson Ensign said. "You want to beat your brother so you try and get ahead of him. It helps me be more competitive."

Jakson had two top-10 finishes last season, including an eighth overall finish at the Blue and White Invitational, where he ran a personal best 16:49. He also placed eighth at the Fall Classic, a 3000m race in which he finished in 10 minutes flat.

In true twins fashion, Connor also had two top-10 placements and ran his personal best at the Blue and White Invitational, finishing just one second behind Jakson to finish ninth overall. Head-to-head, each brother bested the other in four meets.

"We're really competitive," Connor Ensign said. "We like to compare and see who can do better."

Reichenberger said that not only is it hard to tell the two apart physically, it's hard to tell them apart by their running styles.

"Their abilities are very similar," Reichenberger said. "I've been coaching these guys for a couple years and they look so much alike as twins that often times in the race I'll have to look and see who's got a certain color of shoes to keep them apart. But I'm starting to recognize a little bit of differences in the way they run but almost everything looks identical. It's like looking in a mirror. It's hard to tell and they're very equal. I don't know if they would feel that way but it's another great healthy relationship. They're competitive amongst each other, but they gauge each other."

In the end, the sibling rivalries take a back seat to the ultimate goal of winning a state title. The Demons are the preseason favorite to capture their 18th title, but they know it won't be an easy feat. Right behind them are Grand Forks Red River and two-time defending champion Williston, who graduated their top three runners from a year ago.

"Our expectations this year is just to have fun, keep everyone healthy is the main goal because if we're healthy we can train together and then we'll be able to race together and have a good season," Owen Hintz said.