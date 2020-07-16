Fall high school sports OK'd in North Dakota; decision will rest with local officials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The association that governs extracurricular high school activities in North Dakota will allow sports in the fall, with local schools in conjunction with public health units making individual decisions on whether to field teams.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to proceed with fall sports and activities. The board's decision follows general state guidance on reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic and on state guidelines for schools to reopen in the fall, according to the association.

The state guidelines released this week for reopening schools puts specific planning in the hands of local officials, given the variance in severity of coronavirus cases around the state. The same will hold true for sports, with guidelines for a return to competition issued to schools late next week, the association said.