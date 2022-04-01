Expectations remain high on the diamond for Skyhawks

Shiloh Christian finished one win short of a return to the state Class B baseball tournament last spring.

The Skyhawks are hoping to take that final step this spring and finish the season at Newman Outdoor Field in early June.

“As always, our expectations are high,” Skyhawks coach Aric Lee said. “We expect to go out and compete for a region title, for a state title, every year and that’s our goal this year.”

The Skyhawks open the season on Saturday at Dwyer Field, playing in a triangular with defending state champion Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Fargo Oak Grove.

“We’re going to start right away with some great competition,” Lee said. “Hopefully, our kids are ready to execute and start the season off playing well.”

Langdon-Edmore-Munich, which beat LaMoure-Litchville-Marion in the state title game last spring, will take on Oak Grove at noon in Saturday’s opener. The Skyhawks will take on Langdon-Edmore-Munich at 2 p.m. and Oak Grove at 4 p.m.

Beulah, which finished seventh at the state tournament last spring, edged Shiloh Christian in the Region 8 title game.

Despite a young roster – Shiloh has three seniors and two juniors on its 14-man squad – the Skyhawks have a solid nucleus returning as they look for another region title. Shiloh has made four appearances in the state Class B tournament (2019, 2017, 2010, 2009) since 2009, finishing third in the state in 2010 and 2019.

“Right away, our strength will be pitching,” Lee said. “Overall team speed will be a benefit for us too. Overall, we’re a bit faster than we’ve been in previous years, which will help out our offense.”

The Skyhawks have several strong arms ready to take the mound, led by sophomore Michael Fagerland, senior Joe Fode, junior Trace King, sophomores Eli Thompson and Atticus Wilkinson, senior Eliot Huntington and sophomore Conner Martin.

The lineup will feature several good-hitting veterans as well, including Huntington, Fagerland, Thompson, Fode and King.

“They all have the ability to set the table and drive runs in,” Lee said.

The Skyhawks expect to field a good defensive lineup as well.

“Defensively, we should be strong,” Lee said. “We’ll put a solid nine out there every game. We’ll shuffle some guys around, look for our best mix and put them in the best spots to be successful and help the team out.”

The Skyhawks are slated to play five of the teams that competed in the state tournament last spring.

After opening with the defending champs, Shiloh Christian’s early-season schedule also features games against three other returning region champs – LaMoure-Litchville-Marion on Friday, April 8, Minot Ryan on Saturday, April 9 and a Region 8 doubleheader against Beulah on Thursday, April 14.

In May, Shiloh travels to defending Region 2 champ Thompson, which finished third in the state last year.

