Elvis, Schoneman lead Flickertails past Larks

Cole Elvis hit a pair of homers and Ben Schoneman pitched five scoreless innings to help the Mandan Flickertails move into first place in the Northwoods League’s North Dakota pod.
Elvis helped stake the Flickertails to a six-run lead and Schoneman shut down the Bismarck Larks’ batters through five frames.
What started as a pitcher’s duel turned into a slugfest as both bullpens struggled at times but the Flickertails held on for a 10-8 Northwoods League victory on Friday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
The Flickertails improved to 5-3, while the Larks slipped a half game back at 4-3.
Elvis hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first to give the Flickertails the early lead.
The sophomore catcher from Cal launched a high drive over the right field wall, his first round-tripper of the season.
After that, the Flickertails’ Ben Schoneman and the Larks’ Sam Hanson settled into a pitcher’s duel.
Elvis’ homer was the Flickertails’ lone hit through four innings off Hanson.
Schoneman, meanwhile, scattered five hits over the first five scoreless frames.
The Flickertails added to the lead in the fifth, scoring five runs off reliever Brian Baker. Jake Hansen drove in a run with a single to right and Sterling Hayes drove in a run on a grounder to third.
Elvis’ second homer of the night – a long two-out shot to left field – made it a 6-0 Flickertails advantage. He finished the night 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs and four RBIs.
Jeffrey Elkins and Ben Rushing each had a pair of hits. Adam Dapkewicz and Sterling Hayes each drove in a pair of runs.
Schoneman (1-0) finished with five scoreless innings, allowing five hits, walking one and striking out six. The freshman from Colorado Mines has made two appearances this summer for the Flickertails, each time throwing five scoreless innings. In 10 innings, he’s pitched to a 0.00 ERA, allowing seven hits, walking 2 and striking out 14.
The Larks got on the board in the sixth, scoring twice off reliever Jason Decicco. Connor Henriques plated the first run on an RBI single and later came home on Chase Adkison’s two-out single to make it 6-2.
The Flickertails added another run in the home half of the sixth when Jackson Loftin led off with a single and scored on Sterling Hayes’ single to center for a 7-2 advantage.
The Larks made it a one-run game with a four-run top of the seventh. Brant Schaffitzel had an RBI single and Tanner Froelich had a sacrifice fly to make it 7-6.
Ben Rushing had an RBI double to score Elvis and Adam Dapkewicz drove in two runs with a double in the bottom of the seventh, pushing the Flickertails’ lead back to four runs at 10-6.
Brody Tanksley led off the Larks’ eighth with a single and Noah Fisher drilled a one-out, two-run homer to left to pull Bismarck within two runs.
The Larks got the tying run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth before Trystan Vrieling worked out of a jam, getting a flyball to right from Tanksley and a groundball to second from Myles Harris to pick up the save.
Schaffitzel went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for the Larks. Ulrich, Henriques, Adkison and Tanksley each had a pair of hits.
The Larks (4-3) will have the day off on Saturday while the Bull Moose (2-5) take on the Flickertails (5-3) in a doubleheader. The opening game is set for 12:35 p.m. and the nightcap for 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
