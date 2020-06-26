Elvis, Schoneman lead Flickertails past Larks

Elvis’ second homer of the night – a long two-out shot to left field – made it a 6-0 Flickertails advantage. He finished the night 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs and four RBIs.

Jeffrey Elkins and Ben Rushing each had a pair of hits. Adam Dapkewicz and Sterling Hayes each drove in a pair of runs.

Schoneman (1-0) finished with five scoreless innings, allowing five hits, walking one and striking out six. The freshman from Colorado Mines has made two appearances this summer for the Flickertails, each time throwing five scoreless innings. In 10 innings, he’s pitched to a 0.00 ERA, allowing seven hits, walking 2 and striking out 14.

The Larks got on the board in the sixth, scoring twice off reliever Jason Decicco. Connor Henriques plated the first run on an RBI single and later came home on Chase Adkison’s two-out single to make it 6-2.

The Flickertails added another run in the home half of the sixth when Jackson Loftin led off with a single and scored on Sterling Hayes’ single to center for a 7-2 advantage.

The Larks made it a one-run game with a four-run top of the seventh. Brant Schaffitzel had an RBI single and Tanner Froelich had a sacrifice fly to make it 7-6.