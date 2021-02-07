Eight Marauders score goals in 9-1 victory over Crookston

Eight different players scored as the University of Mary skated to a 9-1 victory over Minnesota-Crookston Sunday in Crookston.

The Marauders extended their winning streak to 12 games with a series sweep of the Eagles. U-Mary won 5-2 on Saturday.

Alexander Horner lit the lamp twice for U-Mary, now 23-1-2. Drew Lenertz, Alex Flicek, Zach Garrett, Cody Shepard, Noah Scordato, Kyler Moore and Johnny Witzke also found the net for the Marauders. Flicek and Garrett each added two assists.

Zach Larson scored for Crookston, now 2-5-0, in the second period.

U-Mary outshot its hosts 52-18. Only one penalty, a minor, was called in the contest.

The Marauders play again on Wednesday at Williston State College.

