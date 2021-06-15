East completes sweep of All-Star series

Balanced and relentless, the East completed an eight-game sweep of the West on Tuesday night to close out the 2021 Optimist All-Star volleyball series.
The East won 25-19, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 Tuesday night at Century's Olson gym after registering a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 win on Monday in West Fargo.
With the sweep, the East improved its advantage in the series to 35-25.
The East's lineup included six players who stand 5-11 or taller, while the West claimed just one.
Taking full advantage of its superior size, the East tallied 51 kills. Grace Solberg of Fargo Davies led the way with nine, followed by Lexis Olson of Langdon with eight, Kaylee Lancaster of Grand Forks Red River with seven and Lander Friederichs of Fargo Shanley with six.
Grace Hegerle of Jamestown led all participants with 14 kills and 25 digs. Ella Roaldson of Jamestown added eight counters and Taylor Leingang of Mandan chipped in with seven.
The 5-foot-10 Leingang, who will compete in track and field at NDSU, said the East's size posed a real problem, particularly on offense.
"It was a little harder on offense. ... With all those big hands up there it was hard to find open spots on the other side of the net," she said. "Our defense was good, gritty and scrappy."
Easily the most hotly contested set of the night was game two in which the teams battled through 17 ties before the East emerged a 26-24 winner. Neither team led by more than two points the entire set.
The East scored the final three points of the game, following up an errant West serve with kills by Friederichs and Lancaster.
In the third game the score was knotted six times, the last at 19. At that point, the East went to work, scoring the final six points of the set. Solberg drilled two kills, setter Sadie Hansen served an ace and the West was bedeviled by three hitting errors.
A fourth game was mandated by the all-star rules, which require a minimum of four games. The West sprang to a 14-7 lead with a seven-point run. The East responded with an 8-1 surge to produce a 15-15 deadlock and eventually prevailed 25-22.
Olson, a 5-10 hitter who plans to play volleyball at the University of Jamestown, said the East accomplished a lot in the five practices that preceded the two matches.
"We were excited. ... We had high energy and chemistry. We clicked really well," she noted. "We meshed really well together. I love this team, I honestly do. I'll remember this the rest of my life."
Olson said there was no doubt she and her teammates were going to treat the two-game series as a meaningful event.
"We're all so competitive. We wanted to win. We wanted to do well. We had high energy and all that," she noted.
She said the talent level on the East team was such that lightning could strike at any time.
"I've never played on so exciting a team," she observed. "It was wild. We had so much talent and so much size across the net. We were so big and tall, which helps with hitting and blocking ... and our defense played really well. It was awesome."