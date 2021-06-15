East completes sweep of All-Star series

Easily the most hotly contested set of the night was game two in which the teams battled through 17 ties before the East emerged a 26-24 winner. Neither team led by more than two points the entire set.

The East scored the final three points of the game, following up an errant West serve with kills by Friederichs and Lancaster.

In the third game the score was knotted six times, the last at 19. At that point, the East went to work, scoring the final six points of the set. Solberg drilled two kills, setter Sadie Hansen served an ace and the West was bedeviled by three hitting errors.

A fourth game was mandated by the all-star rules, which require a minimum of four games. The West sprang to a 14-7 lead with a seven-point run. The East responded with an 8-1 surge to produce a 15-15 deadlock and eventually prevailed 25-22.

Olson, a 5-10 hitter who plans to play volleyball at the University of Jamestown, said the East accomplished a lot in the five practices that preceded the two matches.

"We were excited. ... We had high energy and chemistry. We clicked really well," she noted. "We meshed really well together. I love this team, I honestly do. I'll remember this the rest of my life."