Early upset: Fargo Post 400 knocks off Post 2

It took just one game for a wrench to be thrown into the state Class A Legion baseball tournament and Fargo Post 400 was the team to throw it.
Post 400 scored eight runs over their last two at bats to defeat defending state champion and No. 2 seed Fargo Post 2 10-5 at Mandan Memorial Ballpark on Thursday.
It was a benchmark win for Fargo’s upstart Legion program, which just a couple years ago went 1-30.
“It’s a big win for us. It does feel pretty good,” said winning pitcher Kobe Senn, who also went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. “A week ago, we weren’t playing very well. We just kind of regrouped. We got the play-in game win and that gave us some momentum going into this game. To beat them (Post 2) in the state tournament, it’s a big deal for us.”
Senn was quick to point out they weren’t planning any parades just yet.
“We don’t want this to be the end or think we’ve accomplished our goals now,” he said. “We want to keep it going. We think we can. We just have to keep playing good baseball like we did today.”
Post 2 led 3-0 through two innings, but Post 400 scored two in the third before hanging five on the board in the top sixth to take the lead.
Tate Gustafson led off the sixth with a single. After a sac bunt by Eli Mach, Jaxon Beiswenger and Oliver Lucht walked to load the bases. Easton Rerick, hitting second in the order, singled up the middle for a 4-3 lead.
Post 400’s 3-4-5 hitters – Senn, Colton Alme and Caden Graf – delivered. Senn singled to score one. Alme followed with an RBI double and Graf blasted another double to deep left, scoring Senn and Alme for a 7-3 lead.
“I thought their seniors, and their 2-3-4-5 hitters, played like you need your 2-3-4-5 hitters to play … and they also got some big hits from other parts of their lineup,” Post 2 coach Luke Rustad said. “I credit them. They did a really good job hitting with guys on base.”
Post 2 loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but 15-year-old relief pitcher Drew Rerick limited the damage to one run.
Post 400 added on in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Easton Rerick delivered again, singling through the left side of the infield to score two more runs, pushing Post 400’s lead to 9-4.
“We had a lot of different guys chip in and that’s a pretty good formula to win,” Post 400 coach Ben Bryant said. “I thought we had some really good at bats throughout the game where we worked the count and then were able to finish the at bat off with a hit.”
Post 400 pounded out 14 hits in the game, two more than Post 2.
Eight players in the Post 400 lineup had hits. Senn led with three. Easton Rerick, Alme, Graf and Gustafson had two each.
“Our guys are pretty happy. This is a big win for us,” Bryant said. “But I’m glad because they’re not too happy. I don’t think they’re satisfied with just this.”
Dylan Erholtz, who came in pitch but threw just five pitches, all balls, led Post 2 with a 3-for-3 game at the plate. Caden Headlee and Calvin Clasen added two hits for last year’s defending state champs, who face a loser-out game Wednesday at 10 a.m. against Dickinson.
“It’s pretty simple for us: we just have to find a way to win a game,” Rustad said. “There’s no panic. If you panic after one loss at state, you weren’t prepared to play. Give them credit. Their kids played well and they really came at us. I thought we responded OK. I just thought once we got up 3-0 there wasn’t that real hunger to score more runs.
“Tomorrow we just need to really, really knuckle down and have some better at bats in the middle innings.”
