FARGO — It took longer than Bismarck had hoped to advance to the North Dakota girls soccer state tournament semifinals Thursday but, nonetheless, the Demons got there.

In a match that started at 2:15 p.m. and didn’t end until 6:46 p.m., it was junior forward Alec Keller’s goal in the eighth minute that ultimately stood as the winner in Bismarck's 1-0 win over West Fargo Sheyenne.

The team was forced to wait a while, though, as lightning halted the contest early in the second half and was subsequently followed by intense rain and winds.

Play was suspended around 3:15 p.m., and the contest resumed at 6:10 p.m. Although the Mustangs sustained most of the pressure in the second half, it was the Demons who weathered the storm to hold on for the victory at Davies High School.

The West No. 2 seed Demons (10-2-1) now advance to Friday’s state semifinals, where they’ll take on East No. 1 seed Fargo Davies (14-1-0) at 4:30 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne (9-3-3) — the No. 3 seed out of the East — falls into the consolation bracket and will take on West No. 4 Jamestown (6-4-2) at noon on Friday.

For the Mustangs, it was simply one of those matches where they couldn’t find the back of the net.

“We just couldn’t connect in the final third to really get an open shot on goal,” West Fargo Sheyenne head coach Jack West said. “I don’t think we had an open shot in the entire 36 minutes, which kind of tells you something.

“The whole season, we’ve been up and down. We’ve had some good games where we’ve played Davies and beaten them, and then we go to Grand Forks and tie 1-1 and can barely score a goal. That’s kind of the story of our season. Being inconsistent.”

But West said he is excited to have at least one more game with his Mustangs squad on Friday.

“It means a lot to me,” West said. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work from December, doing open gyms (and other activities). They’re a great bunch of girls. They really work hard, give everything they have and leave everything on the field as you can see with their emotions.

“We’ll go again (Friday). We’ll work hard and try to come in fifth and that’s all we can do at this point.”

Should the Demons win Friday, they’ll advance to their first girls soccer state championship game since 2015. The school’s last title came in 2005.