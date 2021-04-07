Draheim fires no-hitter as U-Mary splits

"The mound out there had a little deeper hole (in front of the pitcher's rubber) than it usually does, so I had to move over a little bit and execute with what I had. I was a little wild, but I got her done," he said.

Draheim said he had normal velocity -- mid- to upper-80s. He got 13 of his 21 outs on the ground. Only three batters were retired in the air, two on fly balls and one on a popup. His five strikeouts accounted for the rest of the 21 outs.

A pretty typical game, by his account.

"I'm not a huge strikeout guy. I utilize my defense. The defense was amazing," he noted.

Especially Gillund, the shortstop, who started the crucial first-inning double play and went into the hole to fetch two troublesome ground balls. On the last out of the game, Gillund went far to his right to snatch a grounder by Sam Grushkin that was headed for left field. His throw was right on the mark.

"Spencer made a heck of a play on that ball, and in the third or fourth inning he made a similar play," Draheim observed.

Draheim said he's throwing about as hard as he did as a freshman in 2019.