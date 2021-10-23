 Skip to main content
Dragons edge Marauders with late TD

Hayden Boll and the Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragons had just enough time left on the clock to pull out a late victory over the University of Mary on Saturday.

Boll’s 2-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds left gave the Dragons a 35-31 Northern Sun victory over the Marauders.

In a game featuring four lead changes and two ties, the Marauders took the lead back with 4:33 remaining on David Small’s 1-yard touchdown run.

But the Dragons marched 74 yards in 12 plays, capped by Boll’s game-winning TD run to improve to 4-4 on the season.

Luke Little caught a pair of touchdown passes from Logan Nelson, Danny Kittner added a TD receptions on a record-setting afternoon and Small rushed for 103 yards and the go-ahead fourth-quarter TD for U-Mary, which outgained MSUM 439-340 in total offense and amassed 36:23 time of possession.

But three turnovers and a Moorhead kickoff return touchdown helped the Dragons erase a 10-point third-quarter deficit.

Kittner caught 10 passes for 80 yards, giving him the school’s all-time single-season receptions mark. His 88 catches eclipses the old standard of 80 by Seth Meier in 1999.

Little and Kittner share the NSIC lead with 13 touchdown catches.

Brandon Morris had career-best marks with nine catches and 93 yards.

Ryan Bieberdorf caught a 4-yard TD pass from Justin Czech and a 2-yard score from Tommy Falk to give MSUM a 14-7 lead after one quarter. Luke Little’s 20-yard strike from Nelson made it 7-7 with 5:30 left in the first period.

Nelson hit Little on a 31-yard TD pass in the second quarter and the game was deadlocked at 14-14 at the intermission. Nelson completed 28 of 42 passes for 299 yards and three scores.

The Marauders took a 10-point lead in the third on Kevin Powell’s 30-yard field goal and a Kittner 14-yard pass from Nelson.

But Carter Blackwell returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a TD to pull the Dragons within 24-21.

Czech’s 6-yard TD run with 10:05 left put MSUM up 28-24 before Small scored with 4:33 left and the Dragons drove for the late game-winner.

Falk completed 19 of 34 yards for 237 yards for the Dragons.

The Marauders will host Concordia-St. Paul at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Minnesota State-Moorhead 35, U-Mary 31

U-Mary;7;7;10;7;-;31

MSU-Moorhead;14;0;7;14;-;35

First quarter

MSUM: Ryan Bieberdorf 4 pass from Justin Czech (Ryan Riedel kick), 10:31.

UM: Luke Little 20 pass from Logan Nelson (Kevin Powell kick), 5:30.

MSUM: Bieberdorf 2 pass from Tommy Falk (Riedel kick), 3:05.

Second quarter

UM: Little 31 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 9:25.

Third quarter

UM: FG Powell 30, 9:25.

UM: Danny Kittner 14 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 4:44.

MSUM: Carter Blackwell 70 kickoff return (Riedel kick), 4:32.

Fourth quarter

MSUM: Czech run (Riedel kick), 10:05.

UM: David Small 1 run (Powell kick), 4:33.

MSUM: Hayden Boll 2 run (Riedel kick), 0:10.

Individual statistics

RUSHING: UM – David Small 22-102, Logan Nelson 13-28, Diamonte Stugelmeyer 2-7. MSUM – Hayden Boll 11-30, Justin Czech 4-24, Grady Bresnahan 1-14, Luke Imdieke 3-14, Trent Marquart 3-12, Tommy Falk 3-(minus-3).

PASSING: UM – Logan Nelson 28-42-1, 299 yards; Danny Kittner 0-1-0, 0 yards. MSUM – Tommy Falk 19-34-0, 237 yards; Justin Czech 3-5-0, 12 yards; Garret Meehl 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING: UM – Brandon Morris 9-97, Luke Little 5-85, Danny Kittner 10-80, Jaden Andresen 2-18, Isaac Bolton 2-15, David Small 1-7. MSUM – Grady Bresnahan 6-89, Ryan Bieberdorf 8-61, Luke Imdieke 2-57, Trent Marquart 5-34, Ryan Harvey-Turner 1-8.

Records: U-Mary 2-6, Minnesota State-Moorhead 4-4.

