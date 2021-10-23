Dragons edge Marauders with late TD

Hayden Boll and the Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragons had just enough time left on the clock to pull out a late victory over the University of Mary on Saturday.

Boll’s 2-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds left gave the Dragons a 35-31 Northern Sun victory over the Marauders.

In a game featuring four lead changes and two ties, the Marauders took the lead back with 4:33 remaining on David Small’s 1-yard touchdown run.

But the Dragons marched 74 yards in 12 plays, capped by Boll’s game-winning TD run to improve to 4-4 on the season.

Luke Little caught a pair of touchdown passes from Logan Nelson, Danny Kittner added a TD receptions on a record-setting afternoon and Small rushed for 103 yards and the go-ahead fourth-quarter TD for U-Mary, which outgained MSUM 439-340 in total offense and amassed 36:23 time of possession.

But three turnovers and a Moorhead kickoff return touchdown helped the Dragons erase a 10-point third-quarter deficit.

Kittner caught 10 passes for 80 yards, giving him the school’s all-time single-season receptions mark. His 88 catches eclipses the old standard of 80 by Seth Meier in 1999.

Little and Kittner share the NSIC lead with 13 touchdown catches.

Brandon Morris had career-best marks with nine catches and 93 yards.

Ryan Bieberdorf caught a 4-yard TD pass from Justin Czech and a 2-yard score from Tommy Falk to give MSUM a 14-7 lead after one quarter. Luke Little’s 20-yard strike from Nelson made it 7-7 with 5:30 left in the first period.

Nelson hit Little on a 31-yard TD pass in the second quarter and the game was deadlocked at 14-14 at the intermission. Nelson completed 28 of 42 passes for 299 yards and three scores.

The Marauders took a 10-point lead in the third on Kevin Powell’s 30-yard field goal and a Kittner 14-yard pass from Nelson.

But Carter Blackwell returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a TD to pull the Dragons within 24-21.

Czech’s 6-yard TD run with 10:05 left put MSUM up 28-24 before Small scored with 4:33 left and the Dragons drove for the late game-winner.

Falk completed 19 of 34 yards for 237 yards for the Dragons.

The Marauders will host Concordia-St. Paul at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

