Doppler sinks walkoff winner for Century, Patriots advance to Saints

Anthony Doppler's late-game heroics extended Century's season on Saturday.

Doppler sank a difficult-angle three-pointer as time expired, giving Century a 58-55 victory over St. Mary's in a state-qualifying game at the West Region tournament in Bismarck.

After Nate Fedorchak banked in a three-pointer to tie the game at 55-55, Century had to go the length of the court with just 4.5 seconds left.

"In March Madness, you gotta put the ball in your playmakers' hands," Century coach Darin Mattern said. "He's pretty creative, and on the big court, you just trust someone will make a play."

It was a difficult shot under duress, but Doppler delivered.

"You practice that a lot ... 1-2 pop," Doppler said. "I thought it looked good, but it's a last second shot. You just hope it goes in."

Doppler led Century with 18 points. The last three will be remembered for a while.

"It feels like the greatest feeling in the world, hitting a game-winner," Doppler said. "It's WDA basketball. Every game is competitive and I love it."

While happy for his team, Mattern was conflicted.

"I tip my hat to St. Mary's. I have a lot of respect for coach (B.J.) Etzold and St. Mary's. It's an emotional time for me," Mattern said. "It's tough coaching against your former players. I'm happy for our kids, but I'm disappointed for coach Etzold because I know how much time he puts into it."

Century had lost state-qualifying games the past two years.

"It hurts to be in that position, to come close and not have it happen. We've been there," Mattern said. "We're happy to be going back to state and I hope we represent the West Region well."

Ryan Erikson had a double double for the Patriots with 10 points and 13 rebounds. William Ware and Isaiah Schafer scored 13 points each.

Evan Gross turned in a stellar performance for St. Mary's, leading the Saints in points (25), rebounds (12) and assists (4).

Mandan 75, Dickinson 71

Mandan proved seeds truly are just a number.

The Braves, the No. 7 seed going into the tournament, defeated Dickinson, the 5 seed, 75-71, to earn a trip to the state tournament.

On Thursday, Mandan topped second-seeded Century 63-62, before a narrow one-point loss to No. 3 seed Bismarck on Friday.

"We were the seventh seed coming into WDA but that number didn't mean anything to us," senior Aaron Grubb said coming off a third straight game where he played every second. "We were confident in who are as a team and what we're capable of. I think we proved we belong."

Grubb had 23 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the Braves and also made 13 of 17 free throws, which proved crucial down the stretch. As a team, Mandan made 22 of its 26 from the line.

"Dickinson's a very good team. Obviously, we knew they'd come out and play well and fight for it," Grubb said. "Getting to state isn't easy. I feel like we earned it and it's a great feeling."

They did have to earn it. Mandan had a 10-point second half lead (50-40).

The deal was not sealed until the final 60 seconds when Karsyn Jablonski, Grubb and Lucas Burgum each went 2-for-2 from the stripe.

Tahrye Frank finished with 18 points and eight rebounds before fouling out for Mandan. Luke Darras added 12 points. Nathan Gerding had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Dvorak topped Dickinson with 22 points. Britton Cranston added 14. Isaac Daley had 12.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

