Dissette, Minot escape upset bid by Minot

BISMARCK — One couldn’t imagine a much better game to open the North Dakota Class A boys state basketball tournament on Thursday.

East Region No. 4 seed Fargo North held the lead for the majority of the contest against West No. 1 seed Minot, including a seven-point advantage with 1 minute, 21 seconds remaining in overtime.

However, the Spartans’ upset came up just short at the hands of Magicians junior forward Darik Dissette, who hit a bucket just before the OT buzzer to cut his team free from the jaws of defeat and give Minot a 71-70 victory in the opening game of the Class A boys quarterfinals at the Bismarck Event Center.

Dissette’s final two points were the most crucial of his 34 total, sending the Magicians to a record of 23-2 and into Friday’s semifinals.

North fell to 16-10 overall and will play in the consolation semis Friday.

“Regardless of the loss or the win, I told the guys coming out for this game, ‘Hey, we’re still playing basketball,’” said Spartans interim head coach Travis Hoeg. “That’s what’s important, especially for the eight seniors on this club that we have. I tell the guys all the time, we want to be the squad that has the ball at the end of the game, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

“Give credit to Minot. They made a great play and they’re a great team. Give (Minot head coach) Dean (Winczewski) and his guys a lot of credit. They played hard and they dug back into the game at times. But I’m super proud of our seniors. I’m super proud of our two super-sophs (Sem and Zeller) that got to start for us. The guys are sad, the guys are a little upset, but I told them they can be sad for one hour, and then they’ve got to get their minds right because they’re going right back to battle (Friday). Our next goal is to now win that consolation championship.”

The Spartans went up 38-30 at halftime after a half-court buzzer-beater from senior guard Isaac Cody. North began the game on a 12-3 run to grab an early lead.

Minot took its first lead of the game with just over six minutes remaining in the second half after a Dissette basket made it 57-56 in favor of the Magicians. Dissette followed that up with a steal and slam dunk to put his team up three.

Down 64-61 with 21 seconds remaining in regulation, North had one final possession to work with. It put the ball in the hands of senior guard Gabe Sagvold, who drained a left-corner triple at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

The Spartans opened the OT frame on a 7-0 run thanks to buckets from sophomore guard Jeremiah Sem, sophomore center Carter Zeller and senior forward Luke Loberg, who drew a foul on his bucket to complete the three-point play.

Meanwhile, Minot came up empty on its first four possessions of OT. Dissette nailed a three with 1:11 remaining to end the Magicians’ drought, which was followed up by junior guard Jaeger Gunville with a triple of his own to pull Minot within one with 40 seconds to play.

With the score now 71-70, Sagvold was fouled and sent to the free-throw line with 36 seconds remaining, splitting the pair to put North up two.

With under 15 seconds remaining, Minot freshman guard Aric Winczewski attempted a left-corner three that missed; however, the Spartans committed a foul with 11 seconds left, sending Winczewski to the line.

Winczewski hit the first free throw to make it 72-71, but missed the second. The Magicians retained possession in a fight for a loose ball that went out of bounds, and the ball was then put into Dissette’s hands for the game-winning shot.

Minot finished the game 27-of-66 shooting for 41%. North went 27 of 62 from the field for 43.5%. The Magicians also went 15 of 20 at the charity stripe, while the Spartans went 9 of 12.

North picked up 40 rebounds to Minot’s 39. Sem picked up 11 for the Spartans to Cody’s 10. Dissette collected 11 boards for the Magicians.

Following Dissette in scoring was sophomore forward Logan Conklin with 12 points and senior guard Eric Wentz with 11 points. Dissette, Wentz and junior guard Morgan Nygaard added three assists.

The Spartans were led by Sem with 19 points, followed by Loberg with 15. Zeller added 13 points, while Sagvold finished with 11. Sem also finished the day with four assists and had five blocked shots defensively.

