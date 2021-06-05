Dickinson romps to state softball title

Three players, Mortensen and freshmen Ava Jahner and Jenna Decker, have shouldered the pitching load this spring. Mortensen has performed at less than 100 percent physically.

"(Mickey) just said 'go as long as you can go and just be honest,'" Mortensen said.

Mickey said she has had to be judicious in determining Mortensen's work load. The junior right-hander went four innings in Friday's 6-0 semifinal win over Valley City before giving way to Jahner, who went the distance in Thursday's quarterfinals.

"(Mortensen) has only been able to give us about three innings every other week because of a partial Tommy John (injury) and nerve damage to her elbow from hockey," the coach said. "She will have surgery next week."

From the second inning on, Mortensen was pitching with a healthy lead.

In the first inning, the Midgets threatened, but left two runners stranded and had another tagged out at home plate.

They struck paydirt in the second, coupling four singles with a walk to take a 3-0 lead. Mortensen, Jahner and Decker supplied RBI singles amid the rally.

Baylee Berg's solo home run to left field made it 4-0 in the third.