Demons sweep rematch with Mandan

Rematch season has begun in West Region volleyball, and second-ranked Bismarck faced its season-opening opponent Mandan in Karlgaard Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The result was much the same as the first meeting in September, with the Demons earning a 3-0 sweep over the Braves.

"We let them get on a couple of runs and control the pace of the game instead of controlling it on our side and playing our game," Bismarck coach Brianna Kline said. "But we also ran our routes, which was good, and served aggressively, which got them out of system."

The opening set was not up to the standard the Demons have set en route to a 25-4 record. Mandan had the game tied at 10. But after a tough start with a number of hitting errors, Bismarck cleaned things up and went on a lengthy run.

"When we play with a lot of errors, we play really messy volleyball," senior outside hitter Kenadi Renner said. "When we play error-free, it's a lot cleaner, can run things, and can play faster. Once we're able to get a good pass and start running fast plays with our hitters, we play good volleyball."

Key to the run, which capped out at 15-2 with the set-winning point, was a combination of Bismarck's defense and consistent service from, in particular, libero Mia Hinsz.

"This is a new role for [Hinsz] this year," Kline said. "She's been our starting setter for the last two years and we moved her to this new position. She controls our back row, she's fast, and she's got a lot of consistency and we needed that on our back row and what she brings to our team."

Set 2 opened with better play from the Demons, including a lengthy battle on the sixth point of the set, which was won on a nice shot off the block by Bismarck to tie the frame at three apiece.

Opening up a lengthy lead in the second set, including a point that was initially thought to be Mandan's, but was awarded to Bismarck after some discussion, the Demons had a 22-11.

"When we get our serves over, we play teams a lot better," Renner said. "When we start missing serves, we go downhill from there. Our team's a pretty good serving team, so when we get them over, we get a lot of aces. When we don't, we start making a lot of mistakes."

Mandan made the Demons work for their final three points,l cutting the deficit with an 8-3 run, but the home team eventually closed out the second set.

"They were pushing it to places we weren't," Renner said. "So we had to move a little more and we weren't on our toes, so we weren't really ready for the balls, or they were hitting it into the block, so we couldn't really read those."

The third and final set opened with Bismarck on a 5-0 run, helped by a very close in-out call at the back of the Demons' court on the second point of the set. Bismarck extended their lead as far as 10-4, before Mandan put another run together.

"Mandan is scrappy and they've always been scrappy and it's something that we've been working on, that we're also scrappy on our side but we have ball control and take that first pass and make every contact better," Kline said.

Back-to-back errors midway through the set turned a 15-14 Bismarck lead into a 17-14 edge, but the Braves eventually tied the game at 19.

"It all starts with the pass, and we need to get that part down and not get complacent," Kline said. "We need to play our game the whole time and talk on every ball. If your communication is up, your energy is up. When your communication gets down, that's when we get into a rut."

Bismarck grabbed a two-point lead at 21-19, but what appeared to be a point for Mandan instead turned into the second re-done play of the match, and Bismarck took advantage.

Closing out the third set on a 6-1 run was all it took to make the boxscore a clean sweep.

Emily Stonecipher led all players with 15 kills. Tayla Andersen had 13 kills, an ace, and a block. Renner totaled 12 kills. Payton Foster dished out 41 assists for the Demons.

"As long as we keep mixing it up, it helps spread the block on the other side," Kline said. "Oftentimes they're going against a split in the block or a solo block. Splitting that makes them stay true to their defense and not cheat on us and camp out on one person."

Now Bismarck must prepare for another rematch, this time against top-ranked Century. Bismarck lost the first game between the two at Karlgaard Gym in late September, but got a small bit of revenge by beating the Patriots in the Fargo Invite. The third match is Tuesday at Century High.

"We need to focus on our block and getting touches on that, helping out our defense," Kline said. "We need to be more confident ourselves that we have what it takes."

Mandan, which got nine kills from Morgan Sheldon, 21 assists from Emily Toman and 20 digs from Piper Harris, hosts the Patriots tonight at 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0