Demons survive for first state softball championship

All that stood between Bismarck High and their first state title in softball was the one-loss Dickinson Midgets, aiming for a repeat of their 2021 title.

No problem. Well, a few problems, but not so many that Bismarck wasn't able to escape the state title game with an 8-7 win on Jamestown's Trapper Field.

"It's hard to believe, but it was a good win," Bismarck coach Billy Schmidt said. "The girls played hard, we got ahead right away, (Dickinson) came back, and the girls kept playing and didn't give up.

"This was our fourth year of being in the title game, and there were a few years where we thought we had the team to win it but the ball didn't bounce our way. Today it did."

Last year's state title game was a one-sided affair in Dickinson's favor, as the Midgets shut out the Demons for their own inaugural state title, 10-0.

So when Bismarck star pitcher Logan Gronberg blasted a two-run home run in the top of the first, it was already a better day offensively than the Demons had last year.

"It was a 3-0 pitch and I gave her the nod," Schmidt said. "She's a great hitter and knew (the Dickinson pitcher) was throwing a strike and it worked out in our favor."

That 2-0 lead didn't last long. While Gronberg escaped the bottom of the first with no damage done, the Midgets strung together a five-run, two-out rally in the bottom of the second to blast into the lead.

"I told (the girls) that we knew they were going to score and that it would take seven or eight runs to win the game," Schmidt said. "We could either run and hide or go out and play our game, and they went out and played their game."

While the Demons didn't immediately regain the lead, they chipped away at it with a single run in the third against Dickinson starter Mataya Mortensen.

A single by Payton Gerving was followed by a two-out RBI double by Brielle Wrangham, scoring the senior all the way from first.

Wrangham's damage at the plate wasn't limited to the third. She drove in what eventually became the winning runs an inning later, also with two outs, on another double, to cap a four-run fourth for the Demons that turned a 5-3 deficit into a 7-5 lead.

"Dickinson had three or four good pitchers, and they throw strikes," Schmidt said. "We had to take our hacks. Sometimes you get on, sometimes you don't. We had a couple of flares fall in, and that's part of the game. You make contact and good things happen."

Bismarck's damage came against Dickinson reliever Ava Jahner, who had taken over to start the fourth inning but was pulled in favor of Hope Fath before Sydney Gerving, the ninth hitter at the plate for Bismarck, could come up.

Fath struck Gerving out, and then it was time for the Demons to play defense.

"We got a couple of nice two-out hits by Brielle Wrangham," Schmidt said. "We had a couple of defensive plays that were nice, Mia Hinsz made a nice catch in center field that saved us a few runs."

It wasn't the cleanest outing for the Demons, or their pitcher Gronberg, as Dickinson had players reach third or score in the first, second, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

Despite that, other than the five-run outburst in the second, Gronberg limited the damage while pitching her third game in three days coming off a back injury that limited her in the second half of the season.

"She's a warrior, she battled and pitched every inning in all three games for us this state tournament," Schmidt said. "She was getting tired, but she would have killed me before I could have taken her out (of the game)."

Dickinson pushed across another run in the bottom of the sixth to make it a one-run game. But again, Gronberg came through, getting Mortensen to ground out to second to end a threat.

"Always good to keep the lead so you don't have to come back," Schmidt said. "We got out of the inning with the lead and had an easier time of it in the seventh."

Bismarck went quietly in the top of the seventh, then Dickinson's bottom of the seventh arrived.

The Midgets got a single with two outs, but Gronberg closed out her much-deserved state championship win with a flyout to Wrangham in right field.

"Brielle played a great game for us out there," Schmidt said. "We were glad when she caught it and the kids were able to celebrate."

With the win, Bismarck becomes the fourth team in North Dakota to win a Class A softball title, and Gronberg, Hinsz, Cameron Schmidt, Ashlee Potter, and both Payton and Sydney Gerving get to leave Bismarck High as champions.

"(I reminded them) what it was like last year, and we just wanted to go have fun," Schmidt said. "We were as good as they are, we told them to leave it on the field, because win or lose, it's just a game."

