The Bismarck football team is partying like it's 2021.

After enduring 11 consecutive losses dating back to Oct. 20, 2021, the Demons looked more like the team that has 13 state titles to its name Friday, routing St. Mary's 49-7 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl to finally get the monkey off their back.

"These kids have been working hard for this," Bismarck coach Mark Gibson said. "There's a lot of behind the scenes that a lot of people don't see. They've heard all the scuttlebutt and all the people talking negative about our program. They didn't let that affect them. They kept their nose to the grindstone. A huge credit goes out to coach (Robert) Fuller and coach (Kooper) Kelly with summer weights that these guys put in. Physically I think we're a lot more physical than we were a year ago and tonight it showed."

Bismarck's physicality was on display throughout. The Demons (1-1 overall, 1-0 West Region) won the battle of the trenches on both sides of the ball, pushing around the Saints linemen to the tune of 270 rushing yards — 194 coming in the first half. Defensively, Bismarck pushed St. Mary's ground game backward as the Saints had minus-11 yards rushing.

"We all knew we could break the streak," junior lineman Jack Shaffer said. "We didn't want to talk about it. We said 'no more talk, let's go do it.' Our O-line just played together and created holes. Our defense stepped up and it just felt good."

St. Mary's (0-2, 0-2) had no answer for Bismarck's size up front as the Demons opened huge holes for senior running back Carter Henke to run through. Henke did all his damage in the first half, rushing nine times for 85 yards and two touchdowns. The Demons had four rushing touchdowns on the night and scored on their first six possessions.

"I could drive my car through the holes they made," Henke said. "They were picking up blocks, doing their job and getting down and dirty for me."

The Demons led 21-0 after the first quarter and had ballooned their lead to 42-0 by halftime. The Demons amassed 322 yards on 31 plays in the first half while limiting St. Mary's to just 10 yards on 19 plays.

"They came at us with their power football and they decided to run us over," St. Mary's coach Toby Schweitzer said. "It was a rock fight and we didn't want to get back into it."

Bismarck quarterback Quin Hafner was a perfect 8-for-8 for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He hit senior tight end Tyson Jangula for a 2-yard touchdown on a play-action pass for the game's first touchdown and capped off a dominate first half with a 32-yard touchdown pass to his other tight end Luke Dockter. Dockter led all receivers with 81 yards.

The Demons got on the board defensively as well as senior defensive back Ty Luetzen intercepted St. Mary's quarterback Sam Fedorchak and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

"Defensively, our guys were flying around doing a good job," Gibson said. "That's what we preach. When your defense plays that well, it gives you short fields and obviously a lot of things go right when that happens. We did a good job keeping them off the football field and there's some things we can take away from this but overall it's nice to get a 'W.'"

The Saints went the first three quarters without a first down before picking up their first of the game on their final drive. St. Mary's scored its first points under Schweitzer on a 10-play, 78-yard drive when Fedorchak found senior wide receiver Nick Roemmich for a 23-yard touchdown with 7:36 left.

Fedorchak completed 13 of 20 passes for 106 yards.

The win generates some long-overdue momentum for the Demons, who battle Fargo Davies on Friday at the Bowl as part of Homecoming week.

"It's enough to be done with (the losing streak)," Gibson said. "We talk about each week being 1-0 and these kids responded real well to the challenge and next week's another ball game, but we'll certainly take it."

The Saints host Williston on Friday.