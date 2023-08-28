It's not how you start but how you finish and both the Bismarck High and Century volleyball teams delivered strong performances to close out the second and final day of the BPS Crossover on Saturday.

After losing two of their first three matches on Friday, both the Demons and Patriots posted unblemished 4-0 records on Saturday to finish 5-2 overall on the weekend, tied for the best showing among West Region participants.

"The first day was a little rough," Bismarck coach Brianna Kline said. "We were still learning and adjusting to new teammates and the new season, but today they played really well. They played together and were 4-0 today."

The Demons opened the BPS Crossover on Friday with a sweep of Devils Lake before ending the day on a sour note with back-to-back losses to defending state champion West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo Davies in third-set tiebreakers. But Bismarck bounced back with three straight 2-1 victories against West Fargo, Grand Forks Red River and Fargo Shanley before sweeping West Fargo Horace to close out the tournament.

"Today we played really great as a team and we used all of our hitters and our defense was super good," BHS sophomore middle blocker Jordyn Rood said. "Yesterday we didn't quite meet our expectations, but today, going 4-0, it's really going to give us a good push into our first game on Tuesday."

Bismarck was far from the only team in the West Region to struggle on the opening day of the tournament. Only Jamestown, Minot and Williston posted winning records as the East went 22-17 overall against the West on Day 1. Fargo Shanley, West Fargo Sheyenne, Grand Forks Red River, Fargo Davies and Fargo North all went unbeaten Friday.

Much like the Demons, Century found its footing on the final day of the tournament, dropping just two sets in four matches. The Patriots swept Grand Forks Red River and Valley City and took two of three sets from both West Fargo and Fargo Shanley.

"We played much better today as a team," Century coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "Yesterday we had a lot of nervous players that had never seen varsity time, so nerves definitely got the best of us yesterday. We played some really tough teams. For us to play against those teams with those nerves was probably a good thing."

Despite fighting through nerves, the Patriots nearly took down Sheyenne in a rematch of last year's state championship in what was the closest match of the tournament. Century fell 22-20 in a third-set tiebreaker.

"We learned a lot about our team in general and just playing together and it was just a super fun tournament," Century senior outside hitter Eden Fridley said. "We brought a lot of energy and confidence."

Zastoupil said the tournament as a whole is a great way to access the team leading into the start of the conference season.

"I really like this tournament," Zastoupil said. "It's kind of a no-stakes tournament. We had the opportunity to play a number of different lineups. We played 13 kids and everybody had pretty significant playing time. It's a great opportunity for us to grow and to see what works and what doesn't, who should play and it was a great experience for our kids. For us, what we're taking away from this is we're starting to click as a team."

The BPS Crossover not only gave teams from the West a chance to see the competition from the East; it also gave them the opportunity to watch their conference opponents.

"It's definitely going to be a battle this year," BHS senior outside hitter Tayla Andersen said. "Both sides are evenly matched. Both conferences are evenly matched. It's going to be really hard to predetermine who's going to be the state champion this year."

Every area team came away with at least one victory against the East. Bismarck and Century led the way with five, while St. Mary's picked up a pair of wins against Devils Lake and Wahpeton. Mandan also notched two victories against Wahpeton and Grand Forks Central while Legacy got its first win of the season against West Fargo.

"This year there's a lot of strong teams and it's going to be good competition all around the state," Rood said.

The WDA schedule begins Tuesday.