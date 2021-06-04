Demons hang on, advance to championship game

But with just one out remaining, Century came calling. Brooklyn Morris belted a double off the fence in right field and CHS pitcher Maddy Zander cracked a two-run home run to right-center.

Then Century's Malee Wittenberg reached first base on a throwing error, and the Patriots had the potential tying run coming to the plate in the form of Halle Mattern.

BHS pitcher Logan Gronberg coaxed a come-back ground ball with an off-speed pitch, and the Demons advanced to the state championship game for the second straight season. Bismarck finished second to West Fargo in the 2019 finale at Minot.

Gronberg, then a freshman, was the losing pitcher as West Fargo rallied to win in 2019. She said that game was working its way into her thoughts when BHS coach Kurt Grensteiner visited the pitcher's circle to talk to his team after Wittenberg reached base.

"He just talked about slowing down the pace of the game instead of playing at (Century's) pace," Gronberg said. "Instead of letting them control the game he said to make it our tempo and our game."

Bismarck led the final six innings. Paige Hanson scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. She drew a leadoff walk on a 3-and-2 pitch and came around to score on a walk to Sydney Gerving and two wild pitches.