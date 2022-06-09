Demons' Gronberg named Gatorade Player of the Year for the third time

Logan Gronberg of Bismarck High School has been named the Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for the third time.

The University of North Dakota commit led the Demons to their first state championship last weekend in Jamestown. For the season, Gronberg went 12-1 in the circle with a 1.27 earned run average in 77 innings, with 80 strikeouts. Offensively, she hit .621 with 49 runs batted in. She had an on-base percentage of .714.