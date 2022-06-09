 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demons' Gronberg named Gatorade Player of the Year for the third time

Logan Gronberg of Bismarck High has been named Gatorade Player of the Year for the third time.

The University of North Dakota commit led the Demons to their first state championship last weekend in Jamestown. For the season, Gronberg went 12-1 in the circle with a 1.27 earned run average in 77 innings, with 80 strikeouts. Offensively, she hit .621 with 49 runs batted in. She had an on-base percentage of .714.

Gronberg, who maintained a 3.98 grade point average, also was the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

