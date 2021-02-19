Demon domination at state wrestling tournament

The Bismarck High School wrestling program is so deeply steeped in tradition that it's become hard for Demon wrestlers to break new ground.

On Friday the Demons found a way. They went seven-for-seven in their championship matches to tie a school record for champions. Along the way they piled up 313.5 points to break the state tournament scoring record.

With the state tournament open to complete teams this season, the abundance of matches made Century's state record of 290 points set in 1988 attainable. But it still required a stretch.

"We had a great day today, a great day," said Jeff Schumacher, who shares BHS head coaching duties with Mark Lardy. "I did think 290 was going to be nip-and-tuck. Earlier today I didn't know if we were going to make it. I tried to run some points in my mind and thought it was going to be close. And then we beat it by 23 and one-half points."

But Schumacher wasn't reckoning on seven state championships.

Kaden Renner led the parade by winning at 160. Brock Fettig, Brandt Kringlie and Isaiah Huus followed at 170, 182 and 195, respectively.

When the program turned the corner into the lower weights, Christian Tanefeu, Wilfried Tanefeu and L.J. Araujo won at 113, 120 and 126, respectively.