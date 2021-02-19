Demon domination at state wrestling tournament

The Bismarck High School wrestling program is so deeply steeped in tradition that it's become hard for Demon wrestlers to break new ground.
On Friday the Demons found a way. They went seven-for-seven in their championship matches to tie a school record for champions. Along the way they piled up 313.5 points to break the state tournament scoring record.
With the state tournament open to complete teams this season, the abundance of matches made Century's state record of 290 points set in 1988 attainable. But it still required a stretch.
"We had a great day today, a great day," said Jeff Schumacher, who shares BHS head coaching duties with Mark Lardy. "I did think 290 was going to be nip-and-tuck. Earlier today I didn't know if we were going to make it. I tried to run some points in my mind and thought it was going to be close. And then we beat it by 23 and one-half points."
But Schumacher wasn't reckoning on seven state championships.
Kaden Renner led the parade by winning at 160. Brock Fettig, Brandt Kringlie and Isaiah Huus followed at 170, 182 and 195, respectively.
When the program turned the corner into the lower weights, Christian Tanefeu, Wilfried Tanefeu and L.J. Araujo won at 113, 120 and 126, respectively.
There was help in the wrestlebacks, too. The Demons placed in 11 weights.
Schumacher said the imposing numbers tell a tale.
"We wrestled hard. The guys really competed hard," he said.
Friday's output was 163 points. The Demons led after Thursday's action with 150.5.
With the individual tournament out of the way, BHS turns to today's dual tournament, but will it be possible to top what occurred Friday? Schumacher has no worries about that.
"It's interesting. This tournament is over, but we've got another big day tomorrow," he noted. "... I think we still want to prove we can win state duals, too. BHS just does not like to lose duals."
Bismarck now has 39 individual tournament titles to its credit, the last four in a row. Today the Demons will shoot for their 17th dual title with action beginning at 10 a.m.
The champions:
106 pounds: Valley City sophomore Koye Grebel closed out a 28-0 season with a technical fall against Devils Lake's William Sprenger. Grebel won the tournament with a pin, two technical falls and a major decision.
113 pounds: Christian Tanefeu, a BHS senior, captured his third state championship with a 10-3 victory over Logan Novara of Valley City. Tanefeu finished the season 16-0. His tournament run included two pins and a technical fall.
120 pounds: Wilfried Tanefeu matched his twin brother's state title tally by pinning Jamestown's Grady Anderson in 5:03 for his third pin of the tournament. He completed the season with a 12-0 mark.
126 pounds: A.J. Araujo, a state champion at 106 pounds last season as an eighth-grader, made the long leap to 126 a success. He defeated Aden Braun of Jamestown 2-0 to close out a 15-1 season. Araujo advanced through his bracket with two pins and a technical fall.
132 pounds: Reece Barnhardt of St. Mary's capped his senior season by capturing his fourth straight state championship. He pinned Victor Garcia of Minot in the title match, giving him three pins and a technical fall in the tournament. He finished the season with a 22-0 mark.
138 pounds: Century's Clay Radenz repeated as the state 138-pound champion by disposing of Devils Lake's Brant Fisk in 22 seconds. Radenz, a senior, racked up three pins and a technical fall in the tournament, and finished the season 18-1.
145 pounds: Fargo South senior Jacob Thomas, garnered his second state championship with a 7-3 victory over William Lengenfelder of St. Mary's. Thomas concluded the season with a perfect 21-0 mark.
152 pounds: Dickinson junior Troy Berg captured a second straight state title with an 11-4 win over James Richter of St. Mary's. Berg concluded the season with a 19-0 record. His tournament tally included two pins and a technical fall.
160 pounds: Bismarck junior Kaden Renner downed Legacy's Draken Stugelmeyer 9-2 to finish the season 14-2. He defeated top-seeded Chase Burke of Minot in the semifinals.
170 pounds: Brock Fetting, a BHS junior, won a major decision over teammate Ben Nagel in the championship match. Fettig, 16-0 on the year, swept through the tournament with three pins and two major decisions.
182 pounds: Brandt Kringlie pinned his way to a second straight state championship, stopping Comstock Krenz of Williston in 1:32. Kringlie, a senior, won the 152-pound title as a sophomore. He now stands 16-0.
195 pounds: Senior Isaiah Huus gave BHS a fourth straight title by pinning Century's Cade Garcia in 2:26. He won all four of his matches by fall, improving to 10-0 on the year.
220 pounds: Truman Werremeyer, a Fargo Davies senior, garnered his second state title with a 9-2 win over Tanner Jarrett of Dickinson. Werremeyer won three straight major decisions before facing Jarrett. Werremeyer ran his season record to 22-0 in the tournament.
285 pounds: Josh Krump of Minot concluded his senior year 11-0 by edging K.C. Ortiz of West Fargo 3-2 for the championship. Earlier in the tournament Krump ran off a pair of pins and a technical fall.
Class B
Too much firepower in too many places.
That was the problem facing the teams that were pursuing Lisbon in the state Class B wrestling tournament.
With 12 placers, four finalists and two champions, the Broncos were too much for their challengers to handle. Lisbon piled up 113 second-day points to finish with a final tally of 246. Thus the Broncos won their fifth straight Class B individual tournament going away.
Carrington, with a Friday harvest of 90 points, pulled into second place with 209.5 points. New Salem-Almont placed third with 185.5 points.
Lisbon's two champions were Boeden Greenley at 152 pounds and Jordan Sours at 170. Both were repeat winners.
The Broncos were among three teams with multiple individual winners. Carrington's Brecken Lura (145 pounds), Michael Clifton (182) and Beau Retzlaff (220) came away winners. New Salem-Almont crowned champions at three weights, as well. Wyatt Engwicht and Cole Gerhardt won at 106 and 113, respectively, and A.J. Heins captured the 285-pound title.
Carrington sent six wrestlers to the finals, won three titles and had eight placers.
New Salem-Almont had six placers and four finalists. South Border had a champion, three finalists and seven placers.
Lisbon goes after its third straight two-title sweep today in the Class B dual tournament. The Broncos have won both the individual tournament and dual championships the last two years.
The champions:
106 pounds: Junior Wyatt Engwicht of New Salem-Almont defeated Taylor Wanner of Bowman County via a 16-1 technical fall to take first place. Engwicht reached the finals by pinning his first four opponents and finished the season 28-0.
113 pounds: New Salem-Almont sophomore Cole Gerhardt claimed his second state championship by pinning Colin Dean of Velva in 3:28. He pinned all five of his opponents to finish off a 27-1 season. Gerhardt won the 106-pound title in 2020.
120 pounds: Peyton Tuhy of Hettinger became a two-time champion, winning by fall against Treston Lura of Carrington in 2:55. He finished the season with a 25-5 record after pinning his way through the state tournament. Tuhy, a junior, won at 113 last season.
126 pounds: Pembina County North junior Trevor Hinkle downed Matthew Duchscherer of Carrington 6-3, his third decision of the state tournament.
132 pounds: Ethan Wonser of Williams County, last year's 126-pound champion, prevailed 10-8 in overtime against South Border's Marshall Lindgren to earn his second state title. Wonser finished with an unblemished 24-0 record, including two state tournament pins. Lindgren, a sophomore, was last year's 120-pound champion.
138 pounds: Senior Gunnar Mogen of Velva stopped his first four state tournament opponents by fall before edging Trevor Hoggarth of Carrington 6-5 for the state title. Mogen completed the season 34-1.
145 pounds: Junior Brecken Lura of Carrington scored his third pin of the state tournament by stopping Jayce Horgan of Pembina County north in 2:42 of the championship match. Lura put together a 25-1 mark in his run to the title.
152 pounds: Boeden Greenley of Lisbon won his second state title in style, completing a 33-0 season with a pin, his fourth of the tournament. Greenley, a sophomore, defeated Cale Ibach of Des Lacs-Burlington, in 1:43. He won last season at 138.
160 pounds: Sophomore Garrett Hebl of LaMoure claimed his second state title with a 13-5 major decision against Ty Wolding of New Salem-Almont. Hebl, 30-3 on the season, won at 145 pounds last winter.
170 pounds: Lisbon senior Jordan Sours finished off an undefeated season and claimed his second state title with a 23-8 technical fall against Carsen Mertz of Harvey-Wells County. Sours, 31-0, went through the state tournament with two pins and two technical falls.
182 pounds: Junior Michael Clifton of Carrington handed Killdeer's Zack Andersen his first loss of the season to win his first state title. Clifton, seeded second, edged the top-seeded Andersen 7-5 in overtime to close the season with a 31-2 mark.
195 pounds: South Border senior Nathan Schauer rolled through the state tournament with four pins before winning the title with a 12-2 major decision over Averey Dick of Lisbon. Schauer completed the season with a 23-0 record.
220 pounds: Undefeated Beau Retzlaff of Carrington garnered his fourth pin of the tournament in the title bout, stopping Ashton Peterson of South Border in 5:56. Retzlaff, a senior, finished his perfect season with 28 wins.
285 pounds: New Salem-Almont sophomore A.J. Heins advanced through the first day of the state tournament with three pins. On Friday he earned the state title with a pair of decisions, including a 4-1 victory over Josh Shearer of Lisbon in the title match. Heins, who finished the season 20-0, was seeded second. Shearer advanced to the finals as the No. 4 seed.