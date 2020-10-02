Defense sparks Shiloh victory

“It was just one of those plays,” Barker said. “You’ve got to give credit where credit’s due. He made a play.”

On the third play of the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession, Josh Kolling picked off a Lardy pass and returned it to midfield. Seven plays later, Michael Fagerland carried the ball around the left end and went 10 yards for a touchdown with 8 seconds left in the half, giving the Skyhawks a 14-0 lead.

“I was glad to see our defense, the way they responded tonight in adverse conditions,” Barker said.

Bowman County got on the board early in the third quarter, thanks to a big play. Operating out of the wildcat formation, running back Caleb Duffield threw a 50-yard pass to Clay Heimer, setting Bowman County up on the Shiloh 20. Two plays later, Duffield ran in from 14 yards out to cut the deficit in half.

Shiloh looked ready to add to the lead when Kolling hit Kyler Klein for what looked like it would go for a long touchdown, but he lost the handle on the football and it rolled into the end zone for a touchback.

But the Shiloh defense stepped up again. Two plays later, William Wilkinson forced a fumble and Dylan Finley recovered at the Bowman County 15. Four plays later, Kolling scored on a 1-yard keeper to make it 21-7.