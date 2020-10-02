Defense sparks Shiloh victory

The offense was having trouble getting things going.
So the Shiloh Christian defense stepped up and turned the game around.
The Skyhawks stymied Bowman County’s offense all night, forcing five turnovers and scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns in a 34-13 Class A Region 4 victory over Bowman County on a brisk homecoming Friday evening at Miller Field.
“Defense won this game for us,” Shiloh Christian coach Funnon Barker said. “Offensively, we really didn’t execute the entire night, until really the fourth quarter.
“Give Bowman a lot of credit, they had a lot to do with that. They’re very good, well-coached, a very good defensive team.”
Shiloh Christian used a pair of turnovers to snap a scoreless tie late in the first half. The Skyhawks scored a defensive touchdown and took advantage of another takeaway to set up another score, taking a 14-0 lead into intermission.
The Bulldogs were threatening to take the lead late in the second quarter, driving to the Shiloh 25. But Bowman County quarterback Quaid Lardy was under pressure, trying to scramble and make a play on third-and-7, when he lost the handle on the football.
Shiloh linebacker Isaac Heringer scooped it up and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Skyhawks lead.
“It was just one of those plays,” Barker said. “You’ve got to give credit where credit’s due. He made a play.”
On the third play of the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession, Josh Kolling picked off a Lardy pass and returned it to midfield. Seven plays later, Michael Fagerland carried the ball around the left end and went 10 yards for a touchdown with 8 seconds left in the half, giving the Skyhawks a 14-0 lead.
“I was glad to see our defense, the way they responded tonight in adverse conditions,” Barker said.
Bowman County got on the board early in the third quarter, thanks to a big play. Operating out of the wildcat formation, running back Caleb Duffield threw a 50-yard pass to Clay Heimer, setting Bowman County up on the Shiloh 20. Two plays later, Duffield ran in from 14 yards out to cut the deficit in half.
Shiloh looked ready to add to the lead when Kolling hit Kyler Klein for what looked like it would go for a long touchdown, but he lost the handle on the football and it rolled into the end zone for a touchback.
But the Shiloh defense stepped up again. Two plays later, William Wilkinson forced a fumble and Dylan Finley recovered at the Bowman County 15. Four plays later, Kolling scored on a 1-yard keeper to make it 21-7.
“Any time you can win the turnover battle you’re going to have a chance to win football games,” Barker said. “Luckily for us we were able to get a couple overthrows and our guys took advantage of that.”
On Bowman County’s next possession, Joey Desir added a pick-6 touchdown, returning an interception 41 yards for a 28-7 Skyhawks lead.
The Skyhawks added to the lead early in the fourth, capping a 10-play, 46-yard drive with a Kolling 1-yard run for a 34-7 lead.
Bowman County drove 67 yards in eight plays to add a late score on a Riggs Rotenberger 4-yard run.
Shiloh forced two fumbles and had three interceptions for five takeaways. Bowman County had three takeaways on two interceptions and a Shiloh fumble.
The Skyhawks held Bowman County to 266 yards, including just 78 yards on 25 rushing attempts.
Lardy completed 11 of 25 passes for 138 yards and three interceptions. Heimer had four catches for 111 yards. Rotenberger led Bowman County on the ground with 38 yards on 10 carries.
Shiloh Christian finished with 267 yards of total offense. Fagerland led the ground attack with 68 yards on 14 carries. Braiden Kuehn added 56 yards on eight attempts and Kolling picked up 56 yards on 13 attempts. Kolling completed 4 of 10 passes for 83 yards and two interceptions.
After opening the season with a pair of losses, the Skyhawks (5-2, 4-1 Region 4) have reeled off five straight wins and are tied for first place in the region standings.
“It’s nice to see the way we’re playing but we have to continue to get better,” Barker said. “We’re not as good as we need to be ... Every week is a building block week. We’ve got to get better every week. If you don’t, you go home pretty quickly. This was a good win, we’ll take it, we’ll enjoy this weekend and then we’ll get back to work on Monday.”
Shiloh Christian travels to Belfield on Oct. 9 to take on Heart River. Bowman County (4-2, 2-2 Region 4) visits Richardton-Taylor-Hebron on Oct. 9 and wraps up the regular season on Oct. 16 vs. New Salem-Almont.
