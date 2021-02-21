Defense carries No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan past Shiloh

Top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan is known for its explosive, high-octane offense.

The Indians can play defense, too.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan closed out the regular season on Saturday with a 61-45 victory over Shiloh Christian, stretching the Indians’ winning streak to 16 games heading into the postseason.

It was the work on the defensive that was the key to the victory.

“Our defense came out strong and set the tempo right off the bat,” Indians coach Rick Smith said. “We thought maybe a bit too quick to pressure but our man to man stayed strong so we stuck with that.”

The Indians shut down the Skyhawks early on. Shiloh Christian managed just one field goal in each of the first two quarters – Khael Decoteau’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the first quarter and MaBahi Baker’s 3-pointer four minutes in the second.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18-1) scored the first nine points of the game and never trailed. The Indians opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 20-3 lead. FWM built a 20-point lead and led 30-10 at the half.

The Skyhawks had some open looks but just couldn’t get shots to fall.