New Salem-Almont opened the season the way they finished the last one – with a victory.

The defending state champions kicked off the Region 4 Rumble on Saturday morning at the Starion Sports complex with a 42-18 win over Kidder County.

With some new faces in the lineup, the Holsteins built an early 14-0 lead and put the game away with four second-half touchdowns.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Holsteins coach Steve Kleinjan said. “We have a lot of new kids in certain positions. Mentally, we had a couple breakdowns but in the second half we settled in a little bit and played a lot better football and we got accomplished what we needed to get done, which was get our first win.”

Alex Brandt and Brock Norton scored first-half rushing TDs to give NSA a 14-0 lead.

Kidder County made it a one-score game at the break, capitalizing on a fumble deep in Holsteins territory to score on a Bryce Larson 6-yard run.

But New Salem-Almont used a couple of big plays in the second half on an Ethan Maier 42-yard fumble return and a Landon Tellmann 45-yard strike to Wyatt Kuhn to pull away.

“We had a couple of big plays – the touchdown defensively and Wyatt running a nice route, getting a nice ball, good protection up front. Those guys did a good job of that,” Kleinjan said.

”Our running game is a work in progress. We have a couple of good running backs, we’ve got some new guys up front so we’re going to continue to chip away at it. Those guys are going to continue to get better every week.”

Norton rushed for 102 yards on 12 carries and Brandt picked up 50 on seven attempts. Tellmann completed 8 of 13 passes for 153 yards. Four different receivers had catches, led by Kuhn with 114 yards on four grabs

Once the Holsteins’ offense started clicking, the defense took care of the rest.

“We feel right now our defense probably is our strength,” Kleinjan said. “We’re a little bit more experienced there and we’ve got some good athletes on that side of the ball. We give them a short field and they score, that’s going to happen. But for the most part I’m really happy with the way the defense played today.”

Trevor Miller led Kidder County with 112 yards rushing on 13 carries. Bryce Larson added 41 yards and scored two TDs for the Wolves.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 14, Hettinger County 12

The defense stepped up to help the Imperials open the season with a win.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter made three big stops in the red zone to preserve a 14-12 win over the Huskies.

“You never really know what you’re going to get with your opener,” Imperials coach Kelly McCleary said. “We honestly don’t spend a lot of time on it, we’ve got to get our offense working. We’ve struggled on defense the last couple of years, so that was a pleasant surprise to see that today.

“It was the definition of bend but don’t break, I guess. We just put our goal-line defense out there and applied some pressure and we made some plays when we needed to.”

A new-look offense staked NGS to a quick lead. The Imperials opened the game with a nine-play, 62-yard drive culminated in 10-yard Tristan Schaffner touchdown run. Schaffner connected with Mason Weigel on a pass for an 8-0 advantage.

“It’s a new offense. We just put it in this year so they didn’t see it a lot on film,” McCleary said. “We came out hot, then just kind of stalled a bit after that and fumbled the ball a couple of times and made some mental mistakes but when we needed to, we scored.”

Jaren Rafferty’s 48-yard TD pass from Tallen Binstock on a screen pass in the second quarter pulled the Huskies within 8-6 at the half.

The Imperials used a big play to open the fourth quarter to add to the lead. Trevor Moos scored on a 70-yard run to make it 14-6.

Mark Fitterer’s 25-yard touchdown pass from Matt Huether with 2:32 remaining got the Huskies within 14-12, but the Imperials stopped the ensuing two-point conversion and closed out the win.

Moos led the Imperials with 106 yards rushing on six carries. Eli Ketterling added 78 yards on 13 carries. Schaffner (47) and Joren Jangula (25) combined to add 72 more yards on the ground.

“Tristan’s a quarterback but we call him a running back,” McCleary said. “We’ve got four guys we can give the ball to on any play. With the wind blowing, you didn’t see our passing game a whole lot but we’ve also got two pretty good tight ends. It’s nice to be able to spread the ball out to your kids and know you’ve got confidence in all of them.”

Rafferty led Hettinger County with 128 yards rushing on 24 carries. Binstock threw for 95 yards.

Linton-HMB 20, Hettinger-Scranton 12

The Lions were trailing by two touchdowns and started a drive backed up to their own goal line in the third quarter.

A 17-play, 99-yard drive started a big finish as Linton-HMB used 20 second-half points to pick up a win over the Nighthawks.

“It was definitely not ideal to go down 12-0, definitely not ideal after that to be down at your 1-yard line,” Linton-HMB coach Kurtis Walls said. “As a coach it goes against everything you’re really hoping for but I was really proud of our boys being disciplined in that moment and being able to fight it out of there. Going down 12-0 in the first game is tough but you find out a lot about what you’re kids are made out of. With our backs against the wall, being able to fight and drive 99 yards was awesome.”

Linton-HMB scored on three of four possessions – covering 99, 70 and 65 yards – to post the come-from-behind win.

Justin Tschosik caught a 33-yard TD pass from Gentry Richter to get Linton-HMB on the board.

Richter hit Larry Umber on a 16-yard scoring strike, and with the ensuing two-point pass to put the Lions in front 14-12 with 11:18 left in the fourth. Tschosik’s 2-yard run with 1:47 remaining made it 20-12.

Linton-HMB got its passing game going in the second half. Richter completed 21 of 38 passes for 229 yards, moving the chains on the long scoring drives.

“I think we simplified it,” Walls said. “Right away, we were trying to take too many shots and go deep, so we went more to our quick game stuff and get the ball in our athletes’ hands. They had a heck of a D-line and a heck of a pass rush, so we didn’t have the time to get into our full drop. A quick drop and get the ball out to athletes in space.

“We told (Gentry), you have a receiving corps like no other. Get the ball out to those guys and let’s see what’s going to happen. Make it easy on you, throw a 5 yard pass and let them go for 50.”

Jace Jochim caught eight passes for 90 yards to lead Linton-HMB. Jake Hayes added 56 yards on four catches as Richter spread the ball around to five different receivers.

Hettinger-Scranton took a 12-0 first-quarter lead on a Maddox Pierce 50-yard run and a Chason Schumacher 1-yard plunge.

Caden Anderson rushed for 80 yards and Pierce 78 for the Nighthawks. Schumacher threw for 85 yards.