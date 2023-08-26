Tribune Sports Staff

Jeremy Keller picked up his fourth feature victory of the season, but Mark Dahl clinched a season championship on Friday night at Dacotah Speedway.

Keller finished in front of Marlyn Seidler and Dahl to claim his fourth feature of the summer. But in the three-way season points chase, Dahl did enough to hold on for the championship.

Dahl finished second in his heat and crossed third in the feature, helping the Bismarck driver clinch the season crown with 374 points. Seidler finished six back and Keller eight back.

Dahl was consistent all summer, finishing with one feature win, nine top-five finishes and 11 top-10s.

Keller, Quentin Kinzley and Spencer Wilson picked up heat wins on Friday night.

Hunter Domagala had a season point title in hand but finished a dominant season with a flourish.

The Mandan driver picked up his eighth feature win of the season, crossing in front of Jason Meidinger and Matt Dosch. Domagala finished with 1,189 points, 69 more than runner-up Geoff Hellman’s 1,120. Domagala finished in the top five 10 times and the top 10 11 times.

Hellman and Domagala picked up heat wins earlier in the night.

Preston Martin finished third in the INEX Legends feature, wrapping up a season title with 971 points, 75 ahead of Donavin Wiest. Martin won five features and had nine top-5 finishes.

New England drivers Noah Madler and Gage Madler finished the feature 1-2, followed by Martin and Collin Compson. Nate Keena and Dauntae Martin drove to B feature wins, and the heats were claimed by Dayton Olheiser, Wiest, Duston Hagen, Compson and Gage Madler.

Derrick Appert of Hazelton locked up the Hobby Stocks season title with his fifth feature win of the summer, crossing the line in front of Seth Howe-Kellar and Jeremy Herr.

Appert compiled 1,121 points, finishing 22 ahead of Bill Hultberg and 44 in front of Josh Roehrich.

Mike Appert, Derrick Appert and Dylan Sandberg won the heats.

In IMCA Sport Compacts, Krys Yost hung on for a season title, finishing first in the heat and crossing second behind Alex Thompson in the feature.

The Balfour driver ended up with 378 points, with Thompson coming in second with 371.

Dacotah Speedway

Championship night

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 2. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 3. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 4. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 5. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 6. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 7. Darrell Parsons, Mandan. 8. Travis Tooley, Dickinson. 9. Chris Tuchscherer, Burlington. 10. Scott Gartner, Jamestown.

Heat 1: 1. Keller. 2. Tooley. 3. Strand. 4. Travis Traut, Jamestown. 5. Jacoby Traut, Jamestown.

Heat 2: 1. Kinzley. 2. Seidler. 3. Gartner. 4. Parsons. 5. Aaron Aaseth, Bismarck.

Heat 3: 1. Wilson. 2. Dahl. 3. Elijah Puckett, Hazen. 4. Tuchscherer. 5. John Corell, Jamestown.

Wissota Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 3. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 4. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 5. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 6. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 7. Dylan Herner, Bismarck. 8. Dustin Frank, Raleigh. 9. John Feist, Bismarck. 10. Brandon Booke, Mandan.

Heat 1: 1. Hellman. 2. Welk Jr. 3. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 4. Frank. 5. Booke.

Heat 2: 1. Domagala. 2. Volk. 3. Dosch. 4. Herner. 5. Feist.

INEX Legends

Feature: 1. Noah Madler, New England. 2. Gage Madler, New England. 3. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 4. Collin Compson, Valley City. 5. Kody Machart, Moorhead, Minn. 6. Duston Hagen, Lincoln. 7. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 8. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 9. Sean Johnson, Kindred. 10. Glenn Mitchell, Picton, NSW.

B feature 1: 1. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 2. Michael King, Jamestown. 3. Johnson. 4. Ty Olson, Mandan. 5. Mitchell.

B feature 2: 1. D.Martin. 2. Ryan Erdahl, Jamestown. 3. Weston Hagen, Bismarck. 4. Joshua Wiest, Jamestown. 5. T.Martin.

Heat 1: 1. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 2. S.Wiest. 3. Machart.

Heat 2: 1. D.Wiest. 2. P.Martin. 3. Brandon Anderson, Mandan.

Heat 3: 1. D.Hagen. 2. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 3. Zander Compson, Valley City.

Heat 4: 1. C.Compson. 2. Noah Madler, New England. 3. A.Wiest.

Heat 5: 1. G.Madler. 2. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 3. Deen Brecht, Golden Valley.

Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 2. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 3. Jeremy Herr, Wishek. 4. Mike Appert, Hazelton. 5. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 6. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 7. Kelly Hoerner, Bismarck. 8. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton. 9. John Gartner Jr., Jamestown. 10. Barrett Herr, Wishek.

Heat 1: 1. M.Appert. 2. Roehrich. 3. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck. 4. Trenton Kohler, Mandan. 5. Hultberg.

Heat 2: 1. D.Appert. 2. J.Herr. 3. Chris Rangeloff, Bismarck. 4. Gartner Jr. 5. Nevin Jensen, Bismarck.

Heat 3: 1. Dylan Sandberg, Wilton. 2. Howe-Kellar. 3. Gordon. 4. Ryker Vetter, Wishek. 5. Neal Jensen, Bismarck.

IMCA Sport Compact

Feature: 1. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 2. Krys Yost, Balfour. 3. Couy Snyder, Mandan. 4. Dustin Thompson.

Heat 1: 1. Yost, Balfour. 2. Thompson, Bismarck. 3. Snyder, Mandan. 4. Thompson, Mandan.