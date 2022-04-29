D-II gems are out there for the NFL, but they are rare

Could Luke Little become the next Adam Thielen?

Don’t rule it out.

The University of Mary and Century High graduate and the former Minnesota State-Mankato star have a few things in common.

Both played in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, one of the better NCAA Division II football leagues in the country. Thielen, originally from Detroit Lakes, Minn., had 22 career touchdowns for the Mavericks in four seasons from 2009-2012. Last season alone, Little had 20 TD grabs for the prolific Marauders.

What does that mean? Probably not much. To expect Luke, or anyone else, to become the next Adam Thielen is putting an undue burden on him.

Thielen has went on to a Pro Bowl career for the Vikings. He has nearly 6,000 career receiving yards, 49 touchdown catches and has banked about $50 million so far, which considering the going rate for wide receivers these days, seems like a steal.

D-II hidden gems like Thielen are quite uncommon.

Last season, only 47 NCAA Division II players were on NFL rosters. The number has trended downward in recent seasons. In 2017, 90 D-II players made the cut, which was nearly six percent of all NFL rosters. By comparison, about 17,000 players, give or take, suit up at D-II universities each fall for football.

Interestingly, Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay relied heavily on lower-school stars last season. In their NFC playoff game defeat to the Rams, which the Bucs lost on nearly the last play of the game, three-fifths of Tampa Bay’s offensive line were either D-II or D-III players -- Ali Marpet from D-III Hobart College, Ryan Jensen from D-II Colorado State-Pueblo and Alex Cappa of D-II Humboldt State.

I’m no particular softy, but when these small-school players make it big, it does for me at least, add a layer of intrigue. Watching players from Humboldt, Hobart or maybe even the University of Mary, bang into 5-star studs from Alabama and Ohio State, is one of the many things that makes the NFL great.

As for Luke Little, it’s impossible not to root for the guy. He’s just a nice kid from Bismarck, who happens to be 6-4, 230 pounds with a 40-yard dash time (4.50) which would stack up quite well at Clemson.

Little has had contact from a handful of teams throughout the pre-draft process, notably the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.

Small-school players like Luke Little and many others will find out today if they get to keep chasing their NFL dreams, or if real life starts. If it’s the latter for Little, he’ll be just fine. The kid’s sharp as a tack, already has his MBA and a job in finance, and one day, who knows, maybe he’ll buy an NFL team.

