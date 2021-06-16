Crazy conspiracies come to MLB

Some Major League Baseball players have officially entered tin-foil hat territory.

In the past few days, two of the sports bigger names -- Pete Alonso of the Mets and Tyler Glasnow of the Rays -- have proven cockamamie conspiracies aren’t exclusive to politics.

Alonso, who plays first base for the Mets, spewed that Major League Baseball messes with the balls depending on who is about to become free agents. This is not a well-oiled machine in many ways, MLB, and this coming from a dork who’s played in the same fantasy baseball league for 25 straight years. I like baseball, but MLB often times could butcher buttered toast.

For Alonso to believe the Wilpons, the Mets’ former owners, or say the Pohlads, who own the Twins, would be sharp enough to hatch such a Scooby Doo-inspired plan, are misinformed, to say the least.

But Pete, by golly, is convinced.

“In 2019, there was a huge class of free-agent pitchers and then that's quote-unquote 'the juiced balls,' and then 2020 was a strange year with the COVID season. But now that we're back to playing in a regular season with a ton of shortstops or position players that are going to be paid a lot of money like high-caliber players -- I mean, yeah, that's not a coincidence. It's definitely something that they do.”