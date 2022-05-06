Consistency the key to Kinzley's success

Quentin Kinzley was the big winner last year at Dacotah Speedway even though he never once stood in Victory Lane.

Instead, Kinzley’s consistency throughout the season led him to his first season points championship on the three-eighths-mile dirt oval in Mandan.

A late charge to a second-place finish on season championship night allowed the IMCA Modified driver to overtake perennial points contender Shawn Strand and Jeremy Keller, who posted seven feature wins on the season, for the crown.

Kinzley finished with 448 points to 444 for Keller, 429 for Strand and 427 for Marlyn Seidler. Between them, the trio of challengers won 13 feature races but had to watch Kinzley take home the hardware.

“This was the one and only,” Kinzley said of his title. “This is my home track. I go to Dickinson and Jamestown, but with my work schedule it only allows me (run for points) here.”

The difference was a lot of good driving, some good fortune and a good car. He finished second in the feature the first two weeks and went on to take second two more times and finish in the top five 10 times.

Kinzley also won the B Main on night one of the Ironman 100, but he did not finish the night two feature. He was 14th in the final feature of the Dacotah Classic Modified Tour and took third on opening night of the Governor’s Cup and fourth on night two.

It was the fast start that got Kinzley thinking about a points title.

“We started off good last year and we made it a point to continue after such a strong start,” Kinzley said. “I plan on running for points again this year. I got my schedule worked out, taking days off every Friday. I was just never good enough before to want to take off every week. The whole COVID deal I was laid off and everything started clicking.”

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a slowdown in the oilfield and that’s when Kinzley put his foot down and decided he was going to make a run for an IMCA Modified title. “It wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for COVID,” he said.

Kinzley’s 2020 pandemic-shortened season included one feature win and a seventh-place finish in the title race.

He has slowly improved in the only racing class he has ever been in.

“I definitely thought if I was going to spend the money, I might as well spend it where I want to. It’s the class I want to be in. I figured I’d go right to the top,” the Menoken driver said.

It’s only a matter of time until Kinzley grabs a checkered flag but on Thursday, he joined other drivers squeezing in some practice laps before Friday’s opener. The car Kinzley drove to a title has been replaced with a new No. 24 modified. His new car includes a new Lethal chassis.

Why change now?

“I thought I’d try something different,” Kinzley said.

On Friday, Kinzley began defense of his title as the green flag finally waved on the weather-delayed season. He approached opening night the same way he has approached the last nine.

“I’m just going to go out there and give it all we got again this year,” Kinzley said.

