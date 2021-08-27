Complacency not a problem for Century swimming dynasty

Athletic dynasties are constantly at war with complacency.

Complacency whispers in the ear "don't sweat it, you've always won."

Thus, complacency is never welcome in or near athletic locker rooms.

For the complacent, Century girls swimming and diving coach Spencer Wheeling would hold up West Fargo Sheyenne as exhibit A.

Wheeling says Sheyenne, the state runner-up to Century last season, is every bit as likely to emerge the winner in November as are the Patriots.

As a swimmer at Minot High School and a long-time swimming coach, Wheeling has learned that championships are never the product of anything but determination and hard work. He says large quantities of both will be needed to compete with Sheyenne.

"Last year our program graduated just over 80 points," notes Wheeling, a three-year assistant at CHS to his predecessor, Kathy Aspaas. "You take those points away and compare our scores, and when it settles out we're very, very close. ... When you look at the state meet, it could be one of those nip-and-tuck affairs right down to the very last race."

That's not to say the Patriots lack talent as they set their sights on a seventh consecutive state championship.