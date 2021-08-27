Complacency not a problem for Century swimming dynasty

Athletic dynasties are constantly at war with complacency.
Complacency whispers in the ear "don't sweat it, you've always won."
Thus, complacency is never welcome in or near athletic locker rooms.
For the complacent, Century girls swimming and diving coach Spencer Wheeling would hold up West Fargo Sheyenne as exhibit A.
Wheeling says Sheyenne, the state runner-up to Century last season, is every bit as likely to emerge the winner in November as are the Patriots.
As a swimmer at Minot High School and a long-time swimming coach, Wheeling has learned that championships are never the product of anything but determination and hard work. He says large quantities of both will be needed to compete with Sheyenne.
"Last year our program graduated just over 80 points," notes Wheeling, a three-year assistant at CHS to his predecessor, Kathy Aspaas. "You take those points away and compare our scores, and when it settles out we're very, very close. ... When you look at the state meet, it could be one of those nip-and-tuck affairs right down to the very last race."
That's not to say the Patriots lack talent as they set their sights on a seventh consecutive state championship.
For starters, there's a five-girl nucleus of seniors that combined for three state titles, two runner-up finishes and four other top-five finishes. They also made major contributions to last year's three first-place relay efforts.
Erin Palmer returns as the state individual medley and breaststroke champion and a two-event relay contributor.
Sarah Dorrheim is the reigning 200 freestyle champion and the 100 freestyle runner-up. She also swam on two winning relays.
Izzy Koebele swam to a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle and a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle.
Olivia Schuchard finished fourth in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle and swam on a relay.
Taylor Cook claimed a fifth in the 100 freestyle, a sixth in the 200 freestyle and contributed to a relay title.
Century's other returning placers are juniors Emma Vallie, Jenna Mongeon and Caylee Michela and sophomore Lauryn Caster.
Wheeling said there's no doubt he'll be counting heavily on his seniors and juniors to get the job done this season. And that job includes a lot more than practicing and competing.
"Our senior and junior classes have been to state meets a couple of years now ... and a lot of our underclassmen will be top-eight placers. We're depending on that experience and drive to motivate the team and educate the younger part of our team about racing and competing in big meets," he said. "We'll lean on those girls pretty heavily this year."
Then there are long-term considerations.
"We're looking ahead. We want to take advantage of (the seniors) now and have them instill all that experience into our younger group in order to keep the overall program successful," Wheeling noted.
Wheeling says he can also count on a constant flow of talent from the Aquastorm club program.
"In our seventh-grade class we have five overall rookies and we did pick up two or three divers," he said. "The seventh-graders coming in have a strong swimming background, and that is nice to work with. The swim club does a lot of developing. They start with swimmers who are six, seven or eight years old."
While Sheyenne can't quite match Century's blue-chip firepower, the Mustangs have considerable depth. Tierney Howell (butterfly) and Greta Bellas (500 freestyle) return as state champions. Additionally, Howell (50 freestyle) and Bellas (200 freestyle) were runners-up last fall.
Plus, Sheyenne returnees earned eight other places in the finals at the 2020 state meet and eight consolation heat places.
Along with Palmer, Dorrheim, Howell and Bellas, there are two other state champions returning. Madison Hischer of Fargo Davies is the reigning diving champion, an event she also won in 2018. West Fargo's Liv Hettinger has won the backstroke the last two years.
Other prior champions who return are Marissa Branham of Williston and Madeline Elseth of Grand Forks Central. Branham won the individual medley and breaststroke in 2019 and Elseth was the 2019 500 freestyle champion.
Century kicks off the season today at the Williston Sprint Meet. The Patriots swim at home for the first time on Friday, Sept. 10, in the Capital City Random Draw Dual Meet at the Aquatic Center. The Capital City Invitational follows the next day.