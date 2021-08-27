 Skip to main content
Complacency not a problem for Century swimming dynasty
091320-spt-Swiming-02

Century's Taylor Cook swims the 200-yard freestyle during a meet last season.

 WILL KINCAID, TRIBUNE

 Athletic dynasties are constantly at war with complacency.

 Complacency whispers in the ear "don't sweat it, you've always won."

 Thus, complacency is never welcome in or near athletic locker rooms.

 For the complacent, Century girls swimming and diving coach Spencer Wheeling would hold up West Fargo Sheyenne as exhibit A.

 Wheeling says Sheyenne, the state runner-up to Century last season, is every bit as likely to emerge the winner in November as are the Patriots.

 As a swimmer at Minot High School and a long-time swimming coach, Wheeling has learned that championships are never the product of anything but determination and hard work. He says large quantities of both will be needed to compete with Sheyenne.

 "Last year our program graduated just over 80 points," notes Wheeling, a three-year assistant at CHS to his predecessor, Kathy Aspaas. "You take those points away and compare our scores, and when it settles out we're very, very close. ... When you look at the state meet, it could be one of those nip-and-tuck affairs right down to the very last race."

 That's not to say the Patriots lack talent as they set their sights on a seventh consecutive state championship.

 For starters, there's a five-girl nucleus of seniors that combined for three state titles, two runner-up finishes and four other top-five finishes. They also made major contributions to last year's three first-place relay efforts.

 Erin Palmer returns as the state individual medley and breaststroke champion and a two-event relay contributor.

 Sarah Dorrheim is the reigning 200 freestyle champion and the 100 freestyle runner-up. She also swam on two winning relays.

 Izzy Koebele swam to a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle and a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

 Olivia Schuchard finished fourth in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle and swam on a relay.

 Taylor Cook claimed a fifth in the 100 freestyle, a sixth in the 200 freestyle and contributed to a relay title.

 Century's other returning placers are juniors Emma Vallie, Jenna Mongeon and Caylee Michela and sophomore Lauryn Caster.

 Wheeling said there's no doubt he'll be counting heavily on his seniors and juniors to get the job done this season. And that job includes a lot more than practicing and competing.

 "Our senior and junior classes have been to state meets a couple of years now ... and a lot of our underclassmen will be top-eight placers. We're depending on that experience and drive to motivate the team and educate the younger part of our team about racing and competing in big meets," he said. "We'll lean on those girls pretty heavily this year."

 Then there are long-term considerations.

 "We're looking ahead. We want to take advantage of (the seniors) now and have them instill all that experience into our younger group in order to keep the overall program successful," Wheeling noted. 

 Wheeling says he can also count on a constant flow of talent from the Aquastorm club program. 

 "In our seventh-grade class we have five overall rookies and we did pick up two or three divers," he said. "The seventh-graders coming in have a strong swimming background, and that is nice to work with. The swim club does a lot of developing. They start with swimmers who are six, seven or eight years old."

 While Sheyenne can't quite match Century's blue-chip firepower, the Mustangs have considerable depth. Tierney Howell (butterfly) and Greta Bellas (500 freestyle) return as state champions. Additionally, Howell (50 freestyle) and Bellas (200 freestyle) were runners-up last fall.

 Plus, Sheyenne returnees earned eight other places in the finals at the 2020 state meet and eight consolation heat places.

 Along with Palmer, Dorrheim, Howell and Bellas, there are two other state champions returning. Madison Hischer of Fargo Davies is the reigning diving champion, an event she also won in 2018. West Fargo's Liv Hettinger has won the backstroke the last two years.

 Other prior champions who return are Marissa Branham of Williston and Madeline Elseth of Grand Forks Central. Branham won the individual medley and breaststroke in 2019 and Elseth was the 2019 500 freestyle champion.

 Century kicks off the season today at the Williston Sprint Meet. The Patriots swim at home for the first time on Friday, Sept. 10, in the Capital City Random Draw Dual Meet at the Aquatic Center. The Capital City Invitational follows the next day.

WEST REGION STATE MEET PLACERS

Century (413 state meet points): Erin Palmer, sr., first in IM; first in breaststroke; medley relay, 400 free relay. Sarah Dorrheim, sr., first in 200 free; second in 100 free; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Izzy Koebele, sr., second in 500 free; third in 200 free. Olivia Schuchard, sr., fourth in 200 free; fourth in 500 free; 400 free relay. Taylor Cook, sr., fifth in 100 free; sixth in 200 free; 200 free relay. Emma Vallie, jr., fifth in butterfly. Lauryn Caster, soph., eighth in 50 free; 11th in 100 free; 200 free relay. Jenna Mongeon, jr., eighth in breaststroke. Caylee Michela, jr., 15th in backstroke. Clare Tamisiea, jr., 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Relays: First in medley relay; first in 200 free relay; first in 400 free relay.

Minot (244.5 points): Jordn Wolsky, sr., fifth in backstroke; seventh in butterfly; medley relay; 400 free relay. Sam Vonbokern, 8th grade, seventh in 100 free; ninth in 50 free; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Ava Williamson, fr., eighth in IM; 10th in breaststroke; medley relay; 200 free relay. Payton Luzardo, sr., eighth in butterfly; 14th in 50 free; 200 free relay; Caelin Flaten, fr., eighth in 500 free. 400 free relay. Haley Conklin, fr., eighth in diving. Emily Brugman, sr., ninth in IM; 10th in butterfly; medley relay. Elise Altringer, jr., ninth in 200 free; 15th in breaststroke; medley relay; 400 free relay. Olivia Peatross, sr., 12th in butterfly; 16th in 500 free. Havanna Metzger, fr., 12th in breaststroke. Emma Rouse, sr., 12th in 200 free. Reese Goodman, soph., 16th in 50 free. Ashlyn Nielsen, jr., 16th in diving. Relays: Fifth in medley relay; third in 200 free relay; fourth in 400 free relay.

Williston (162 points): Marissa Branham, sr., second in IM; second in breaststroke; medley relay; 400 free relay. Savannah Goehring, jr., 11th in breaststroke; 12th in IM; medley relay; 400 free relay. Dru Zander, 8th grade, 11th in butterfly; medley relay; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Kambree Draper, 8th grade, 12th in 500 free; 13th in IM. Reagan Coughlin, sr., 200 free relay. Lola Senderhauf, fr., 200 free relay. Relays: Fourth in medley relay; 12th in 200 free relay; third in 400 free relay.

Dickinson (142 points): Charley Rathgeber, jr., fourth in 100 free; seventh in 50 free; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Mara Ellerkamp, soph., ninth in 500 free; 16th in 200 free; medley relay; 400 relay. Taylor Miller, fr., 10th in 500 free medley relay; 200 free relay. McKenna Mettler, fr., 12th in backstroke; medley relay. Kenzie Swisher, sr., 15th in diving. Ericka Williams, jr., medley relay. Relays: 10th in medley relay; sixth in 200 free relay; sixth in 400 free relay.

Legacy (129 points): McKayla Donat, jr., third in 500 free; eighth in backstroke; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Abby Erickson, fr., 11th in 50 free; 14th in 100 free; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Katie Gruman, soph., 16th in breaststroke; medley relay; 200 free relay. Emma McKenzie, jr., medley relay. Tova Blikre, fr., medley relay. Relays: 11th in medley relay; fifth in 200 free relay; fifth in 400 free relay.

Jamestown (67 points): Haley Nelson, sr., 10th in diving. Allysah Larson, soph., 10th backstroke; medley relay; 400 free relay. Chea Baugh, jr., 14th in IM; 15th in butterfly; medley relay; 400 free relay. Alexes Prasek, jr., 14th in 500 free; 16th in IM; medley relay; 400 free relay. Georgia Lettenmaier, fr., 15th in 500 free; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Delanie Finck, sr., 200 free relay. Relays: Seventh in medley relay; 14th in 200 free relay; 11th in 400 free relay.

Mandan (42 points): McKayla Lindbo, sr., seventh in diving. Josey Jackson, jr., 11th in backstroke; 13th in butterfly; medley relay; 400 free relay. Natalie Haroldson, sr., medley relay; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Taylor Adamski, jr., medley relay; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Brooklyn Leingang, jr., medley relay; 200 free relay. Lynnea Jackson, 8th grade, 200 free relay. Relays: 13th in medley relay; 15th in 200 free relay; 13th in 400 free relay.

Bismarck (30.5 points): Natalie Becker, sr., 15th in 50 free; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Isabelle Forde, jr., medley relay; 400 free relay. Anna Duckwitz, soph., medley relay; 200 free relay. Emma Auch, sr., medley relay. Maddie Becker, sr., 400 free relay. Relays: 12th in medley relay; 11th in 200 free relay; 14th in 400 free relay.

EAST REGION 

West Fargo Sheyenne (349 points): Breta Bellas, sr., first in 500 free; second in 200 free; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Tierney Howell, jr., first in butterfly; second in 50 free; medley relay; 400 free relay. Bree Triplett, jr., third in butterfly; fifth in IM; medley relay. Lauren McDonagh, fr., sixth in breaststroke; 12th in 50 free; medley relay; 200 free relay. Caitlyn Bjerke, jr., sixth in backstroke; 15th in IM. Paige Harry, sr., sixth in diving. Brooklyn Keney, soph., seventh in 500 free; eighth in 200 free; 200 free relay; 400 free relay. Myah Lund, soph., eighth in 100 free; 11th in 500 free. Brooklyn Hanson, fr., 10th in 50 free; Halee Wersinger, sr., 13th in 200 free; 200 free relay. Isabelle Markell, soph., 12th in 100 free; 15th in 200 free. Taylor Bjerke, sr., 13th in backstroke. Relays: Second in medley relay; fourth in 200 free relay; second in 400 free relay.

West Fargo (185 points): Liv Hettinger, sr., first in backstroke; third in 50 free; medley relay; 200 free relay. Hannah Potter, jr., fifth in 50 free; fifth in breaststroke; medley relay; 200 free relay. Morgan Bents, sr., 12th in diving. Hallie Schatzke, soph., 14th in backstroke. Anna Montplaisir, sr., 400 free relay. Maya Steinkopf, jr., 400 free relay. Ella Montplaisir, soph., 400 free relay. Relays: third in medley relay; second in 200 free relay; 10th in 400 free relay.

RETURNING STATE CHAMPIONS

2020

 200 freestyle: Sarah Dorrheim, sr., Century.

 200 individual medley: Erin Palmer, sr., Century.

 Diving: Madison Hischer, sr., Fargo Davies.

 100 butterfly: Tierney Howell, jr., W.F. Sheyenne.

 500 freestyle: Greta Bellas, sr., W.F. Sheyenne.

 100 backstroke: Liv Hettinger, sr., West Fargo.

 100 breaststroke: Erin Palmer, sr.. Century.

2019

 200 individual medley: Marissa Branham, sr., Williston.

 500 freestyle: Madeline Elseth, jr., G.F. Central.

 100 backstroke: Liv Hettinger, sr., West Fargo.

 100 breaststroke: Marissa Branahm, sr., Williston.

2018

Diving: Madison Hischer, sr., Fargo Davies.

