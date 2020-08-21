The pandemic could mean breaking my football habit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beer with pizza, long-cut wintergreen and football in the fall.

For me, all three are hard habits to break. But one of them might have to go by the wayside this fall, as college conferences cancel competition amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL season is suspect and no one really knows what will happen once high school teams kick off.

Through 11 playing, six coaching and eight spectating seasons, I can recall only one other discussion about not playing football. That was on Sept. 12, 2001 -- the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Only one game was being discussed, not a whole season -- and we played. This shows the weight of the decisions that have had to be made over the previous few weeks -- on all levels -- and the weight of decisions yet to come.

The last five months have turned the world on end for a lot of people. Football players, coaches, administrators and most certainly parents have dealt with a countless number of unknowns. Are we going to have a season? And if so, what’s the best way to deal with practice, games, film study and transportation? Decisions once easily made now fall into question.