North Dakota State's pro day will be held next Wednesday with nine players participating.

Between graduating a large and productive senior class, and several transfer portal defections, the Bison open spring practices today with more questions than usual. Throw in the 45-21 loss to South Dakota State in the FCS title game in January and some have suggested the program's air of invincibility may have taken a hit.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, isn't concerned with any of that.

"I don't get caught up with what the outside thinks," Entz said during a press conference on Wednesday.

He did acknowledge the loss to the Jackrabbits could serve as motivation headed into 15 spring practices, most of which are likely to be held inside the new $54-million Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex.

"I don't know if it's how the season ended or that we got really good leaders that are taking the bull by the horns," Entz said. "One of the traits of the Bison is having that blue-collar mentality."

Among the notable players the Bison are trying to replace are offensive lineman Cody Mauch, expected to be picked in the opening rounds of the NFL draft, tight end Noah Gindorff, offensive Nash Jensen, fullback/tailback Hunter Luepke, cornerback Destin Talbert, safety Michael Tutsie, defensive end Spencer Waege and safety Dawson Weber.

According to Entz, "positions of greatest concern" are depth at tight end and in the defensive secondary.

Under new defensive coordinator Jason Petrino, the Bison are expected to go with a more interchangeable approach to how they deploy their safeties, instead of the traditional "free" and "strong" definitions traditionally applied to the position.

One of the first players Entz mentioned to fill one of those spots is Ty Satter, a Fargo Davies product.

"(Defensive back) is an area everybody wants to know about," Entz said. "We're going to find out who can play safety."

There should be fewer question marks up front and in the middle with 17 defensive linemen and 12 linebackers set for spring drills.

Offensively, quarterback Cam Miller returns, but Entz sounded open to playing two quarterbacks more frequently. Cole Payton, a former top recruit out of Omaha, was banged up last year. Payton has flashed in the run game, but injuries have prevented him from showing much through the air.

"I envision Cole Payton's role continuing to expand ... and to push Cam as much as he can," Entz said. "Cole is a tremendous talent. He can run the ball, throw the ball and he has a great understanding of what we're doing.

"It goes back to Craig Bohl, iron sharpens iron. Both (Cam and Cole) have room to continue to grow."

Reshuffling the offensive line is an option with Mauch and Jensen off to the next level. Jake Kubas of Dickinson and Jalen Sundell are the top returners and could be in the same mold as Mauch and Cordell Volson in terms if versatility which would augment the current situation and potentially their own pro hopes in the future.

"Having some flexibility has shown to be really beneficial when you look at Cordell and Cody," Entz said.

TaMerik Williams and TK Marshall are back to lead the ground game, both have established themselves as capable backs.

Wide receiver Zach Mathis drew high praise from Entz for his offseason improvements. Braylon Henderson also is back and an upcoming crop of pass-catchers, with West Fargo's Carson Hegerle and Fargo Shanley's John Gores topping the list, expected to push for snaps.

"We have a ton of talent I think at wide receiver in our freshman class," he said.

Joe Stoffel emerged as a top tight end last season, but Entz is looking for the likes of Finn Diggins, Truman Werremeyer (Fargo Davies) and a host of others to take a step forward.

"It's an exciting time of year for our young guys and returning players to continue their growth and development," Entz said. "The offseason, its two parts. The first is with coach Jim Kramer and his staff and the physical development, and they do a great job. The second phase is the Xs and Os on the field."