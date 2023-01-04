Witzke, Marauders start new year with a win

Johnny Witzke and the University of Mary hockey team showed little rust from their three-week break Wednesday night.

Witzke, the Marauders' captain, had three points, Garrett Freeman netted two goals and Kyle Hayden stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 win over Dakota College-Bottineau at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

Only a 45-save performance from Lumberjacks goalie Mason Matthew kept the Marauders from hanging a big crooked number on the board.

"It felt good to be back out there," said Witzke, who scored the Marauders' first goal and assisted on two others. "It was nice to have a few weeks to kind of take it easy. I trained and worked out to maintain, but it is a long season. We love it and it's a ton of fun, but to be able to kind of recharge I think was good for everybody."

The Lumberjacks beat the Marauders 5-3 in the final game for both teams before the holiday break in Bottineau on Dec. 10.

There was little down time for Marauders head coach Dan Huntley, who continues to double as the school's interim athletic director.

"There are times in life when you have to work hard and for me, this is one of those times," Huntley said. "I do enjoy it. I work with great people who are committed to our university, and of course, I love the kids in our hockey program. They make it fun to come to work every day."

The win Wednesday night was the 21st in 26 games for the two-time defending ACHA D2 champions.

"I feel like we're on track. Obviously, the bar is really high. We enjoy that and embrace it, but I think big picture, we've played well," Witzke said. "With our team, we're not going to ever really be satisfied. We like where we're at, but of course we can continue to improve and we have to."

The Marauders jumped in front quickly.

After killing off a penalty in the opening minute of the game, the home team capitalized on extended zone time -- a constant theme of the night. Tucker Kruse gained control between the circles and found Witzke open in the left slot. Witzke one-timed a perfect top-shelf shot over the right shoulder of Matthew for a 1-0 lead at 4:08 mark of the first period. Alex Flicek also was awarded an assist on the goal.

Witzke was involved in the Marauders’ second goal as they doubled the lead late in the period.

Skating 4-on-4, the BHS and Bismarck Bobcat alum went coast-to-coast, but his shot was stopped by Matthew. Tanner Eskro got a whack at a rebound, but that too was stoned. The puck fell to Garrett Freeman, who wrapped around perfectly and tucked the puck past Matthew for a 2-0 lead.

"I thought we started out pretty well. With the break, you're still kind of trying to find your legs a little bit. But credit Bottineau. They're a good team and they always play hard," Witzke said.

The Marauders had to kill off a short 5-on-3 Lumberjacks advantage later in the second period to keep the lead at 2-0. Hayden was busy early, stopping all 13 shots he saw in the first period.

The Lumberjacks cut the lead in half against the run of play.

After the puck was pinned in the Bottineau zone for the nearly the entire first 4 minutes of the second period, the Lumberjacks were able to finally break out. Riley Rybchinski drove the puck up the ice before finding Leighton Holstein with open ice. Holstein connected clean and whistled it past Hayden 5:54 into the second period.

"That's how they play. They're scrappy. They play hard. You're not going to have an easy game against Bottineau," Huntley said. "I thought we did a lot of good things, but when you're coming off a long break, you're not going to be as sharp as you are typically, but overall, a good performance by our guys."

The Marauders shelled Matthew with 20 shots in the second period and finally got one through in the closing seconds.

Initial shots by Flicek and Cyril Nagurski were stopped, but the second rebound fell to Bismarck High grad Caleb Petrie, who was able to poke it through a small hole to make it 3-1 54 seconds before the horn.

Freeman, the Marauders' leading goal scorer last season, capped the scoring with his second tally of the night on the power play in the third period. Eskro and Witzke got assists on the goal at 11:36 of the third.

Defensively, the Marauders killed off another 5-on-3 in the third period.

"It's good to see Garrett get a couple. If we can get him and Seth (Cushing) going -- those two guys are really talented and have scored a lot of goals for us -- that's only going to make us better," said Huntley, who also highlighted first-year forward Jake Murray for strong play against the Lumberjacks. "I thought our fourth line played really, really well. We're still working on things, trying to find the best combinations. The good thing is, we have a lot of quality players to choose from."

The Marauders return from the holiday break with a busy stretch, featuring four games in six days. After meeting Waldorf (Iowa) for games on Friday and Saturday in Albert Lea, Minn., they head to Nebraska to play Midland on Monday for a 2 p.m. matinee.

"We're going to be tested," Huntley said. "Our guys are excited about the schedule we have coming up in the second half of the season."