Witzke leads Marauders past Lumberjacks

Since the turn of the new year, the University of Mary's top line of Isaiah Thomas, Caleb Petrie and Alex Flicek have been dominant on offense.

So they were again Wednesday evening, but this time, they were joined by defenseman Johnny Witzke, whose four points were critical in a 5-3 win over Dakota College-Bottineau at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

"We started off well, got those three goals in the first period, and the game was felt out a little bit. Who would do what, what the competitive nature would be, and we found some success with our first line," Marauders' head coach Dan Huntley said. "They were quarterbacked by Witzke's passing plays and Isaiah's ability to pass the puck, those two guys open everything up on the rink."

"They're a very tough team," Witzke said of the Lumberjacks. "Every time we play them, whether we play them here or there, they give us fits, no matter how much we beat them in a game before. They're well-coached and they play their systems well."

Witzke's abilities have kept him right at the top of the list of point-scorers for the Marauders.

"My offensive game has picked up more in the second half," Witzke said. "I came into the second half of the season knowing I could be better. I didn't have a bad first half, but I knew I could play better, so I came in with that mentality, and that's starting to show. I still want to be better at defensive things, but I have definitely picked it up offensively."

Starting quickly has also become a feature of Marauder games, as their top line is perhaps one of the best in the business.

Thomas, Petrie and Witzke all finished the first period with no less than two points.

"The way (Witzke and Thomas) handle the puck, their vision is phenomenal, and everybody else gets the benefit of playing with them," Huntley said. "It wasn't their best defensive game, I think they were on the ice for all three goals against, but if you can go out and outscore them yourselves, you get a slap on the back and a promise to be better next time."

Petrie scored first, as a shot from Flicek squirted through goalie Mason Matthew (43 saves) and Petrie was there to slap the puck in before Lumberjack reinforcements could arrive.

"Those guys have a lot of high-end skill," Witzke said. "I got to play with Isaiah up in Estevan, P (Petrie) went to Estevan, and I've played with Alex the last three years, so having those guys out and being able to play with them, it adds a lot of confidence in my offensive abilities."

Another recent feature of Marauders hockey showed itself, this time throughout the game -- the ability to score no matter how many opponents are on the ice.

During the 60 minutes of play, the Marauders scored a goal while killing a penalty -- Witzke's first of the night, making it 2-0 -- a power-play goal -- Flicek in the second to make it 4-2 -- and a 4-on-4 goal -- Witzke's second of the night, making it 5-3.

"It's nice to be able to round that out and know that our special teams are working," Huntley said. "We have special kids out there that can really play. In the second half of the year, since January, I don't know how many games we've played, but we've scored seven shorthanded goals in that period."

Witzke's shorthanded goal did come with one drawback -- it should have lead to a penalty being called on Bottineau, despite the goal being scored.

"It was nice to have the officials let some things go, but on Johnny's first goal, it should have been a hook because he was almost dragged down, but he fought through it," Huntley said. "The official let me know he blew it, he told me he should have called it, because we could have gotten a power-play there. Those are few and far between, and in general I thought it was a clean game."

"I was reading the play, saw the player muffed on a pass, so I stepped in and picked it off," Witzke said. "I don't usually get many breakaways, but I managed to score on it. One of my things I struggle with is using my size to protect the puck when taking the puck up ice, so there I made a commitment to protect the puck as well as I could, and was fortunate to get it where it was."

The Marauders extended their lead in the first to 3-0 thanks to Thomas, who punched in a goal on the doorstep of the Bottineau net after Petrie was unable to find a shooting lane while coming down from the point.

Bottineau responded before the first period ended. Kole Fitzpatrick beat Marauders goalie Conan Hayton (26 saves) on a rebound chance.

"At the end of a period, a team can be pushing and what happens can depend on which lines you have out there," Huntley said. "That one was off a 2-on-1 rush. Johnny was being aggressive, and we got caught not having someone cover for him. They took a shot, got a rebound and Drew (Lenertz) couldn't get over there."

The teams traded single goals in each of the final two periods.

Another rebound opportunity, this one after several impressive saves by Hayton, was enough for the Lumberjacks to cut the lead to 3-2.

"Against good teams, you have to compete harder," Huntley said. "You can't be mad about giving up goals, because everybody is trying hard. Teams aren't going to come here and fold, even if this is a tough place to play."

Flicek answered with his power-play goal almost exactly three minutes later, restoring the two-goal lead.

"The second half of the game, we were having troubles getting an insurance goal," Witzke said. "Getting that gave a little extra confidence to the bench, we can keep playing our game instead of worrying about making a mistake."

Down 4-3, the Lumberjacks pressed hard for the equalizer until penalties allowed the Marauders to score their fifth goal of the night -- Witzke's second of the night -- pushed the lead back to two.

"Less bodies on the ice, I like skating (in those situations)," Witzke said. "Getting that extra room on the ice allows me to be a little more free and allow me to use my skating ability to create separation from players."

While not the cleanest night in net, Hayton did get a nice consolation prize in being awarded the secondary assist on Witzke's second goal.

"Two positives out of tonight for him, getting the win and getting that assist," Huntley said. "He didn't give up a lot, he'd probably like one goal back, but he did a good job of controlling the puck."

With the two-goal lead back, both teams settled back into less frantic play.

"There was an opportunity for us to relax, we were able to dump the puck in a little bit," Huntley said. "They had to break out while trying to pull their goaltender, but we didn't allow them to get the puck out of their zone. We played well defensively to keep them from being able to pull their goalie."

The Marauders get a rare weekend off to rest up before next weekend's trip to St. Louis, where they will face a top-10 D-I team in Maryville and the team chasing them closest in the D-II standings, Lindenwood.

"Always an exciting time, going on roadtrips with the guys," Witzke said. "You look forward to getting on the road, spending time with the guys, creating memories that will last a lifetime. We're playing a new team in Maryville, they're highly ranked in D-I, then Lindenwood is right behind us in D-II. We're expecting nothing but their best, and we'll give them nothing but our best."

As for Huntley, the next few days will be far from restful, though they'll still be enjoyable.

"We get a little recruiting time in," Huntley said. "I'll be able to go out, watch some games and talk to some kids. Then we get back at it Monday and Tuesday before we leave. We have to be ready to play two really tough teams."