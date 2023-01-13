Witzke embraces captain role for Marauders

Johnny Witzke was a natural fit to serve as captain for the University of Mary hockey team.

The talented but humble All-American defenseman for the Marauders embraced the role previously held by just one player.

"Pretty big shoes to fill after Zach Garrett," Witzke said. "He's a pretty good friend and of course a great player. I didn't know him when I got here, but I got to know him well as the years went on and we became good friends."

Garrett, a former ACHA Division 2 National Player of Year, captained the Marauders' back-to-back national championship teams. Witzke is cut from the same cloth.

"It is an honor. It means a lot to me," the Bismarck High product said. "I want my teammates to succeed more than me and we have a team that can do a lot of great things. To be known as the leader for that group is really special."

Dan Huntley, head coach of the Marauders, thought Witzke was a strong contender for national player of the year the last two seasons. Garrett and goalie Kyle Hayden made it a Marauder sweep.

"He's a really talented player. He can play any position and do really well," Huntley said. "We've been very fortunate to have a lot of really good players, who are also great leaders and teammates and Johnny certainly is that."

Witzke, a two-time All-American himself, is doing his part once again.

He's second on the team in points (30), tied for second in goals (15) and second in assists (19).

He scored in all three games of the Marauders' road trip last weekend, which included lopsided wins over two ACHA D1 teams. In two games against Waldorf and one against Midland, the Marauders scored 18 goals and allowed five.

The offensive outburst was more along the lines of previous seasons. Goals have been a little harder to come by, but it's mattered little. The Marauders have 24 wins in 29 games.

"It's just a matter of finding that scoring touch. We have been getting a lot of chances, it's just a matter of capitalizing on them," Witzke said. "Maybe sometimes guys put a little too much pressure on themselves. We have a lot of guys that can score. It's coming."

Isaiah Thomas, a Century High product, leads the Marauders in points (31) and assists (11) despite missing seven games.

Seth Cushing leads the way in goals with 15 to go with 27 points. Alex Flicek’s goals (6) are down, but his assists (21) are up. Flicek, another Century product, is the program’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 130.

First-year forward Caleb Petrie has fit right in. The former all-state player at BHS has eight goals and 15 assists. Garrett Freeman (8-14—22) and Tanner Eskro (9-11—20) also have at least 20 points.

The Marauders continue their 13-game January with a four-game homestand, starting with back-to-back games against Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, they host Minnesota-Crookston for a 2 p.m. matinee.

It's a schedule similar to the ACHA national tournament, where games come fast and furious.

"I view our schedule, playing as many good teams as we do, as a positive," Witzke said. "I think it prepares us for nationals where the teams are really good and where we hope to play five games in five nights."

When the Marauders get to Marlborough, Mass., in March, they'll have the bull's-eye on their backs, which is fine by them.

"I think it's good for us. We're going to get every team's best game and so for us to have success, we have to play well and push through adversity," Witzke said. "We do need to bring our 'A' game every time we're out there. To compete for championships you have to be at your best and that's the way it should be."